Candy Girl! Frankie Valli Steps Out With Younger New Fling

Aging crooner Frankie Valli can't take his eyes off his young new gal pal! The three-time divorced former teen idol, 83, was snapped by RadarOnline.com's cameras during a romantic outing with companion Jacqueline Jacobs, 55, at the El Camino Shopping Center in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Nov. 18. Click through the gallery to find out more about their May-December romance! Photo credit: Blink-News

The "My Eyes Adored You" singer was doing exactly that with the senior director of marketing for CBS during their recent Saturday afternoon jaunt. "They were very lovey-dovey," said an eyewitness on the scene. "He kept calling her honey, and she was wearing a gold band that looked suspiciously like an engagement ring!" Photo credit: Blink-News

Clint Eastwood- But insiders warn the beautiful blonde would be wise to be wary of the "Big Girls Don't Cry" bad boy, who was introduced to a new generation of fans through the directed movie Jersey Boys that chronicled Frankie's rise to fame in the '60s. "He's terrible with women," a source told Radar. "He treats them like employees." Photo credit: Blink-News

In fact, Valli's last marriage crumbled in 2004 after it was discovered The Four Seasons frontman had been in a 20-year relationship with a fan who said he bedded her when she was just 16! "He seduced me, took my virginity and some of the best years of my life," claimed April Kirkwood, now 59, adding that Valli was 39 when they first had sex in the early seventies. Photo credit: Blink-News

Kirkwood revealed the "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" singer was obsessed with lovemaking — but had little use for commitment. "We had sex everywhere," she said. "Dressing rooms, hotel rooms, tour buses, the back seat of limos, you name it — that's where we did it. "I loved Frankie, and I thought he loved me," she recalled. "I thought one day he'd make me his wife." Photo credit: Getty Images

But that never happened. Instead, Valli had three marriages with other women and had six children — and the slippery "Grease" singer never asked Kirkwood to be his bride. Photo credit: Getty Images