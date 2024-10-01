Christina Aguilera Sparks Anorexia Fears — and Accusations She's on Crack — After Flaunting Shockingly Skinny 'Bobble Head Ozempic' Look
Christina Aguilera has shocked fans with her super skinny appearance, sparking "anorexia fears".
RadarOnline.com can also reveal some commentators have even questioned whether she "is on crack" following her dramatic weightloss.
The singer, 43, exhibited her slender frame wearing a skin-tight black bodysuit at a Barry's Bootcamp event in West Hollywood.
Despite persistent rumours, Aguilera has never admitted to taking weight loss jab Ozempic, saying: "Other people's opinions of me are not my business."
But her lack of clarity on the claims has potentially contributed to other conspiracy theories regarding how she has shifted weight.
Taking to social media to express shock at her appearance, one user said: "That's Hollywood. You are either supposed to be so skinny you look like a crackhead, or you are a token fat person they use to check the 'inclusive box.'"
Another added: "Ozempic? Crack? Maybe?"
A third wrote: "She should flip the switch now and put on healthy weight."
And a fourth commented: "I remember when she used to look hot. However, this is not a good look."
The event comes a month after the singer celebrated 25 years in the music industry after her debut single Genie in a Bottle skyrocketed her to fame.
Christina lost over 40 pounds before her Las Vegas residency earlier this year.
In March, an insider told Life & Style the singer had restricted her caloric intake to just 1,600 calories per day.
The source also revealed the mother-of-two had been working out "rigorously" every day of the week, adding: "Christina didn't feel as energetic with extra weight.
"Some are concerned she'll gain the weight back but she loves all the attention she's getting."
Aguilera shared the world caring about her weight was "particularly painful".
Her self-esteem in the early 2000s was based on how skinny she was.
She told Glamour: "When you're a teenager, you have a very different body than when you're in your 20s.
"I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she's getting thicker.'
"Then I had industry people: 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"
But Aguilera has become less bothered as she's gotten older.
She added: "I have a maturity now where I just don't give a f--- about your opinion. I'm not going to take it on.
"It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."
