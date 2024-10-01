Jailed Diddy Is 'Dead Man Walking Behind Bars Just Like Jeffrey Epstein' — Due to His 'Ties' to Tupac Murder
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is said to be desperate to avoid spending too much time in prison.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal the terrified hip-hop mogul allegedly fears he's marked for death by West Coast gangbangers eager to avenge the 1996 murder of rival Tupac Shakur.
An insider said: "If you are a persona non grata for a certain gang or group, there are people who will go out of their way to do something bad to you.
"No one is ever truly safe or isolated."
Diddy, 54, is currently facing a slew of sexual assault and human trafficking charges that could land him in federal prison for the rest of his life.
His September 16 arrest follows a Homeland Security investigation into his alleged criminal enterprise that lawmen say included drug-fueled orgies called freak offs, featuring male prostitutes and female fans turned terrified victims.
Now, the hip-hop record exec – branded the new Jeffrey Epstein in a lawsuit by one alleged victim – could be a dead man walking if he lands inside a federal prison controlled by gangs.
An insider said: "Gangs are very powerful, even in the most secure prisons.
"It would be possible to get to him, but it would take cooperation with prison guards, like in the case of Jeffrey Epstein."
Billionaire sex creep Epstein was awaiting trial for peddling young girls to some of the world's richest and most powerful men when he died under mysterious circumstances while imprisoned five years ago.
And like Epstein, sources say Diddy outfitted his homes with spy cameras, which have his celebrity pals – including Justin Bieber, 30, Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, and Kevin Hart, 45 – quaking in their boots, fearing they may appear in the footage seized during raids in March.
Ironically, Diddy is being held without bail in the same notoriously dangerous Brooklyn lockup where Epstein's convicted madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, 62, was caged and claimed to be threatened by other prisoners and guards.
- Brutal Untold Story of Diddy's Bust Exposed — and the Shocking Secret Reasons Experts Fear He Will Be Executed in Jail
- Suge Knight's Diddy Assassination Plot Prison Call Warning Resurfaces — as Fears Mount Rapper Will Be Executed in Jail For 'Knowing The Secrets'
- FBI Looking to Expand Probe Into Diddy, Agents Plan to Investigate Claims Mogul Used Ex JLo to Carry His Gun in 1999 Shooting: Report
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Meanwhile, Diddy could already have a price on his head due to his alleged ties to Shakur's murder.
Although he's called his involvement in the Las Vegas shooting "pure fiction", prosecutors in the unsolved case are said to be collaborating with the feds investigating Diddy.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the music mogul was arrested in New York after U.S. Attorney Damian Williams unsealed a scathing indictment accusing the I'll Be Missing You singer of racketeering, sex trafficking, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.
Investigators also seized two AR-15-style rifles, along with 1,000 bottles of baby oil allegedly used during the freak offs, where some participants became so exhausted and dehydrated they were given IV drips.
The Department of Justice said in a statement: "Combs' sexual abuse of women included causing them to engage in frequent, days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers, some of whom were transported over state lines."
Although Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo denies the allegations, prosecutors are determined to keep the rapper behind bars.
They call him a flight risk who has "attempted to bribe security staff and threatened and interfered with witness to his criminal conduct".
Sources say the longer Diddy stays behind bars, the greater the threat to his well-being.
One prison expert said: "Gang members would be scoring themselves a massive trophy if they took him out – especially if he had anything at all to do with the Tupac shooting."
And renowned defense attorney Stacey Richman, who represents Epstein's brother Mark Epstein, says detention centers operated by the Bureau of Prison are problematic for the entire justice system.
She said: "Something could happen to anybody in the current status of our detention systems.
"It's a concern for the courts, it's a concern for the government, it's a concern for the defense, and it is a significant concern for every individual who is detained."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.