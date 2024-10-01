Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Diddy

Jailed Diddy Is 'Dead Man Walking Behind Bars Just Like Jeffrey Epstein' — Due to His 'Ties' to Tupac Murder

Jailed Diddy Is 'Dead Man Walking Just Like Epstein' Behind Bars 'Due to His Ties to Tupac Murder'
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been compared to Jeffrey Epstein as he sits behind bars and risks being targeted for his alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder.

By:

Oct. 1 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is said to be desperate to avoid spending too much time in prison.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal the terrified hip-hop mogul allegedly fears he's marked for death by West Coast gangbangers eager to avenge the 1996 murder of rival Tupac Shakur.

An insider said: "If you are a persona non grata for a certain gang or group, there are people who will go out of their way to do something bad to you.

"No one is ever truly safe or isolated."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs dead man walking jeffrey epstein ties tupac shakur
Source: MEGA

An insider said: "Gangs are very powerful, even in the most secure prisons."

Diddy, 54, is currently facing a slew of sexual assault and human trafficking charges that could land him in federal prison for the rest of his life.

His September 16 arrest follows a Homeland Security investigation into his alleged criminal enterprise that lawmen say included drug-fueled orgies called freak offs, featuring male prostitutes and female fans turned terrified victims.

Now, the hip-hop record exec – branded the new Jeffrey Epstein in a lawsuit by one alleged victim – could be a dead man walking if he lands inside a federal prison controlled by gangs.

An insider said: "Gangs are very powerful, even in the most secure prisons.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs dead man walking jeffrey epstein ties tupac shakur
Source: MEGA

Diddy has been branded the new Jeffrey Epstein in a lawsuit by one alleged victim.

"It would be possible to get to him, but it would take cooperation with prison guards, like in the case of Jeffrey Epstein."

Billionaire sex creep Epstein was awaiting trial for peddling young girls to some of the world's richest and most powerful men when he died under mysterious circumstances while imprisoned five years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

And like Epstein, sources say Diddy outfitted his homes with spy cameras, which have his celebrity pals – including Justin Bieber, 30, Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, and Kevin Hart, 45 – quaking in their boots, fearing they may appear in the footage seized during raids in March.

Ironically, Diddy is being held without bail in the same notoriously dangerous Brooklyn lockup where Epstein's convicted madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, 62, was caged and claimed to be threatened by other prisoners and guards.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs dead man walking jeffrey epstein ties tupac shakur
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Hart are said to be distancing themselves from Diddy following his arrest and indictment.

MORE ON:
Diddy

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Meanwhile, Diddy could already have a price on his head due to his alleged ties to Shakur's murder.

Although he's called his involvement in the Las Vegas shooting "pure fiction", prosecutors in the unsolved case are said to be collaborating with the feds investigating Diddy.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, the music mogul was arrested in New York after U.S. Attorney Damian Williams unsealed a scathing indictment accusing the I'll Be Missing You singer of racketeering, sex trafficking, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

Investigators also seized two AR-15-style rifles, along with 1,000 bottles of baby oil allegedly used during the freak offs, where some participants became so exhausted and dehydrated they were given IV drips.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs dead man walking jeffrey epstein ties tupac shakur
Source: SDNY

Diddy was charged with three federal sex crimes by the Southern District of New York earlier this month.

The Department of Justice said in a statement: "Combs' sexual abuse of women included causing them to engage in frequent, days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers, some of whom were transported over state lines."

Although Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo denies the allegations, prosecutors are determined to keep the rapper behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

They call him a flight risk who has "attempted to bribe security staff and threatened and interfered with witness to his criminal conduct".

Sources say the longer Diddy stays behind bars, the greater the threat to his well-being.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs dead man walking jeffrey epstein ties tupac shakur
Source: MEGA

A source said: "Something could happen to anybody in the current status of our detention systems."

One prison expert said: "Gang members would be scoring themselves a massive trophy if they took him out – especially if he had anything at all to do with the Tupac shooting."

And renowned defense attorney Stacey Richman, who represents Epstein's brother Mark Epstein, says detention centers operated by the Bureau of Prison are problematic for the entire justice system.

She said: "Something could happen to anybody in the current status of our detention systems.

"It's a concern for the courts, it's a concern for the government, it's a concern for the defense, and it is a significant concern for every individual who is detained."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.