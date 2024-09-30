Diddy's Jail Nightmare Revealed: Rapper 'Sleeps on Concrete With Rats, Fears Feces-Laced Food and Is Being Taunted With Bad Boy Lyrics'
He went from penthouse parties to a prison cell following his arrest on federal sex crime charges.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Sean 'Diddy' Combs' nightmarish jail conditions as he languishes behind bars in pretrial detention at Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn.
Prison insiders say the disgraced music mogul has been forced to sleep on a concrete floor in the facility's Special Housing Unit as rats scurry around him.
Sources also say Diddy has refused to eat over fears his food has been tampered with, and other inmates at MDC Brooklyn reportedly taunt the rapper with lyrics from his songs.
Diddy's jail conditions are said to be worse than Jeffrey Epstein's before the billionaire financier-turned-sex offender was found hanging in his cell in August 2019 aged 66.
According to journalist Jessica Reed Kraus, the jailed hip-hop record producer has been placed in MDC Brooklyn's Special Housing Unit due to fears he will be killed if held in the prison's general population.
The SHU, also known as the hole, has been described as a "small, windowless room, less than 10x10 feet".
Diddy also apparently has "no books, no TV and minimal privileges" while in the SHU, and is refusing to eat because he "doesn't want to risk consuming food that may have been laced with human feces".
Unlike Epstein, Diddy is alone in his jail cell. Prosecutors also reportedly requested all of the rapper's calls be monitored.
Kraus said: "Despite allowances for others, Diddy is being kept in the harshest environment, locked in the SHU.
"His attorneys requested a transfer, but it was denied."
Other inmates at MDC Brooklyn are said to be taunting Diddy when they walk by his unit.
Some reportedly walk by singing Diddy's hit song Bad Boys for Life while others reference his other songs about being locked up, saying: "I thought you were a bad boy, man!"
Kraus added: "He's sleeping on a concrete floor with a thin 2-inch mattress, surrounded by rodents."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy, 54, was taken to MDC Brooklyn after his arrest on federal sex crime charges on September 16.
A 14-page unsealed federal indictment charged him with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
MDC Brooklyn is the same facility where R. Kelly, 57, and Ghislaine Maxwell, 62, were housed before their trials on similar federal sex crime charges.
MDC Brooklyn has been branded "hell on earth" and an "ongoing tragedy" since before Diddy was detained there two weeks ago.
At least six MDC Brooklyn staff members have been charged with crimes in the last five years, and many detainees have complained about the rampant violence, bad conditions and severe staffing shortages at the prison.
Two inmates have been killed there since June.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Diddy's lawyer and MDC Brooklyn for comment.
