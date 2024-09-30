Diddy's Jail Nightmare Revealed: Rapper 'Sleeps on Concrete With Rats, Fears Feces-Laced Food and Is Being Taunted With Bad Boy Lyrics'

He went from penthouse parties to a prison cell following his arrest on federal sex crime charges.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Sean 'Diddy' Combs' nightmarish jail conditions as he languishes behind bars in pretrial detention at Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn.

Prison insiders say the disgraced music mogul has been forced to sleep on a concrete floor in the facility's Special Housing Unit as rats scurry around him.