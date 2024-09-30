Your tip
'Sagging and Vain' Gwyneth Paltrow 'Desperate for Boob and Bum Lifts' After Hitting 52: 'She's Always Hated Her Pancake Rear!'

Gwyneth Paltrow wants to boost her curves as she hits 52.

Sept. 30 2024, Published 8:40 a.m. ET

Gwyneth Paltrow is "embracing her sexy side" by booking in a boob job.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actress also wants a "bum lift" according to insiders – as she bids to boost her curves in her early fifties.

A source said: "She respects herself too much to tear herself up over imperfections, real or imagined, but she does feel there's room for improvement and she's all for resorting to surgery to achieve it.

"She's embracing her sexy side and doing this for herself, not because she's desperate to please her husband."

Paltrow, 52, has been married to producer Brad Falchuk, 53, since 2018, following her split from Coldplay singer Chris Martin, 47, the father of her two children – daughter, Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18.

Her husband is fully supportive of Paltow's body revamp, but only because they are changes she wants to trigger.

The source continued: "This is all Gwyneth's ego talking.

"She's old enough to know what she wants, and she wants womanly curves and to beef herself up in the process.

"Brad and their friends tell her she looks great, but Gwyneth wants to shake it up and have eye-popping cleavage. She wouldn't want to come out looking like Kim Kardashian, but she does want to have more than she's got.

Gwyneth Paltrow

"And it's not just her bust that she's willing to boost.

"She's always hated her pancake rear end and is talking about getting a Brazilian butt lift, too – nothing crazy, just more shape and definition to fill out a dress."

Paltrow, who is now a wellness guru following the success of her lifestyle brand Goop, has previously expressed her desire to go under the knife.

Speaking in 2011, she said: "Before, I didn't care about it.

"And I still refuse to use silicone, Botox or any other of those gimmicks out of pure vanity.

"But a breast correction after breastfeeding – why not? There's actually nothing else to restore."

Paltrow has said her ultra-lean appearance, which she's sported throughout her entire career, is down to hard work and not her genes.

She said: "It's not an accident. It's not luck, it's not fairy dust, it's not good genes. It's killing myself for an hour and a half five days a week, but what I get out of it is relative to what I put into it.

"That's what I try to do in all areas of my life."

However, despite her brashness surrounding her slim frame, she does admit to having body hang ups.

Speaking in 2021, Paltrow said: "I don’t think I've ever met a woman that feels completely great about her body, and that's a real shame.

"That means that we're holding ourselves to some other standard that's been prescribed to us and it's very external as opposed to internal.

"At this point in my life, I'm definitely not a perfect person, but I'm always on a journey toward self-improvement.

"I really like myself. I know my faults. I don't think I have blind spots anymore, and I'm trying to sort of cultivate that same feeling about my body."

