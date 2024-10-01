Frail Frankie Valli's Death Vow: Crooner, 90, Declares 'I’ll Sing to the End' — and Denies He's Being Forced on Stage After Footage of Shaky Performances Went Viral

Frankie Valli has broken his silence after several videos of him struggling to sing went viral, sparking concern for his health.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary singer denied he's being forced to perform at 90-years-old – and vowed he would continued singing for as long as possible.

Fans feared Valli was being pushed to perform, despite his physical appearance seemingly suggesting he wasn't fit to, after videos captured him looking confused and frail on stage.