Frail Frankie Valli's Death Vow: Crooner, 90, Declares 'I’ll Sing to the End' — and Denies He's Being Forced on Stage After Footage of Shaky Performances Went Viral

Composite photo of Frankie Valli.
Source: MEGA; X

Frankie Valli addressed concerns for his health.

By:

Oct. 1 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Frankie Valli has broken his silence after several videos of him struggling to sing went viral, sparking concern for his health.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary singer denied he's being forced to perform at 90-years-old – and vowed he would continued singing for as long as possible.

Fans feared Valli was being pushed to perform, despite his physical appearance seemingly suggesting he wasn't fit to, after videos captured him looking confused and frail on stage.

frankie valli
Source: By: MEGA

Valli said he's going to be 'out there performing' for as long as possible.

The Four Seasons frontman addressed concerns for his health and rumors he was being forced to perform in an effort to "clear the air" following the viral videos.

In a statement to People, he said: "I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air.

"I am blessed to be 90-years-old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always."

frankie valli
Source: MEGA

Fans were concerned for his health after videos of a recent performance went viral.

He continued: "I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks.

"How do we do the show?! The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments. We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements….everything."

Valli said he gets "a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone forcing me to go on stage" before adding: "Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do."

frankie valli
Source: By: MEGA

Valli looked unsteady on his feet and struggled to lip-sync in the videos.

As he concluded his statement, Valli vowed he would continue performing for as long as possible.

He said: "I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound.

"Like that line in Jersey Boys, I'm like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music."

frankie valli
Source: By: MEGA

Valli denied rumors he was being forced to perform at 90-years-old.

As this outlet reported, fans voiced concern for Valli and demanded he be allowed to retire over the videos.

One social media user replied to a video of Valli struggling to keep up with choreography: "He needs to rest!"

Another branded the clip "very sad".

On a separate video, in which Valli appeared to stumble while lip-syncing, a user commented: "He looks exhausted."

A second user added: "Jesus, that’s horrible. Poor guy should be home with a recliner and an old dog."

And a third echoed: "Let the old dude rest."

Valli's current tour is expected to run through April 2025, just one month short of his 91st birthday.

