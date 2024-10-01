Goldie Hawn Reveals 'Great Sex' Is Secret Behind Her and Kurt Russell's 40-Year Relationship — But Stresses: 'You Also Have to Be Nice to Each Other'

She added: "You have to be nice to each other upon occasion."

Hawn further noted it's important to keep in mind that two people in a relationship will often clash and have different opinions.

The Foul Play actress continued: "You know you're not the same person.

"You don’t think the same way oftentimes. And you have to accept that, but you have to measure, 'Are we having fun, or is this something we want to do? Do we have laughs together? Do we share certain things?'

"You don't have to share everything."