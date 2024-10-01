Your tip
Goldie Hawn Reveals 'Great Sex' Is Secret Behind Her and Kurt Russell's 40-Year Relationship — But Stresses: 'You Also Have to Be Nice to Each Other'

Composite photo of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.
Source: MEGA

Goldie Hawn shared her spicy secret to a long-lasting relationship.

By:

Oct. 1 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Bombshell Goldie Hawn has shared her spicy secret for a successful 40 year relationship with Kurt Russell.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Private Benjamin star candidly said "good sex" was key in making a relationship work, as she stressed being nice to each other was also important.

Hawn, 78, has been with Russell, 73, since 1983, though the pair have never tied the knot.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn
Source: MEGA

Russell and Hawn have been together since 1983 but have never married.

The longtime couple first met in 1967 while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band.

Sixteen years later, while filming Swing Shift in 1983, they officially became a couple and never looked back.

While reflecting on their four decades together, Hawn opened up about her secret to making a relationship last while chatting with E! at the Love-In Gala, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of her charity foundation's MindUP mental health program.

goldie hawn reveals great sex is secret behind kurt russell year relationship
Source: MEGA

Hawn highlighted the importance of 'good sex' in a relationship.

Hawn said "you have to have good sex" in order to keep a relationship going.

She added: "Because sex is something that connects you and creates more belonging.

"People who have healthy sexual relationships usually last a lot longer."

Though the actress noted a healthy sex life was crucial to lasting relationships, her reasoning centered more on the "intimate" connection created than the physical act itself.

She explained: "But it’s not just because of the act, it’s because of the warmth and the intimacy that it creates."

That wasn't Hawn's only advice to couples, either.

goldie hawn reveals great sex is secret behind kurt russell year relationship
Source: MEGA

The actress noted a healthy sex life was important not because of the physical act but intimacy involved.

She added: "You have to be nice to each other upon occasion."

Hawn further noted it's important to keep in mind that two people in a relationship will often clash and have different opinions.

The Foul Play actress continued: "You know you're not the same person.

"You don’t think the same way oftentimes. And you have to accept that, but you have to measure, 'Are we having fun, or is this something we want to do? Do we have laughs together? Do we share certain things?'

"You don't have to share everything."

goldie hawn reveals great sex is secret behind kurt russell year relationship
Source: MEGA

Hawn also said it's important to be 'nice' to each other.

Over the course of their relationship, Hawn and Russell have blended their families, with both having children from previous relationships. The pair are also parents to son Wyatt Russell, 38.

Hawn is the mother of actress Kate Hudson, 45, and Oliver Hudson, 48, whom she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, who she was married to from 1976 to 1982. Hawn was previously married to Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976.

Russell shares son Boston, 44, with ex-wife Season Hubley, whom he was married to from 1978 to 1983.

In a 2023 interview with CNN, Hawn opened up on her and Russell's decision to not get married.

She said her and the Tombstone actor's past failed relationships left a lasting impact on the two – and they learned "it's always ugly" when a marriage ends.

