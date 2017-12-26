Goldie & Kurt’s Nightmare! Son Wyatt Russell Secretly Divorces Wife

Another celebrity marriage bites the dust!

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s son Wyatt secretly filed for divorce from his now ex-wife Sanne Hamers citing “irreconcilable differences,” and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the courts documents!

The couple listed March 14, 2012 as the day they tied the knot, and March 2, 2015 as the date of separation.

According to the documents obtained by Radar, the couple share no children together and have both waived their rights to receive spousal support.

In their division of property, the papers state Wyatt gets their mobile home in the Pacific Palisades, the 2014 Toyota Tundra truck, plus any of what he claims to be his personal property including jewelry, furniture, artwork, tools and collectibles.

Wyatt, who is Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson’s half-brother, also gets to keep all earnings from 3306 Werner LLC — a company he owns which owns rental homes in Austin, TX.

The ruling also protects him from having to shell out any more money on the rest of Sanne’s student loans, which comes out to an approximate total of $25,000, according to the docs. The docs also note Sanne gets to keep any of her own personal clothing, jewelry, artwork. As well as “all writing, screenplays, scripts, treatments, noes, ideas, stories, characters, creations, shows, films, or other creations written or created” by her “at any time.”

What’s more — the celebrity spawn is already shaking up with a new lady love, actress Meredith Hagner.

He was spotted with his new arm candy at the Maui Film Festival last year, where he received a Rising Star Award alongside fellow newcomer Kelly Rohrbach.

Much like his famous parents, who found love on set while filming Swing Shift in 1983, Wyatt and his new gal pal also met on set while they were shooting Folk Hero & Funny Guy together.

