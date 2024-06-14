Goldie Hawn, 78, Looks Amazing in Black Swimsuit Alongside Shirtless Kurt Russell During Greek Vacation — After Leaving 'Terrible' LA Following TWO Home Break-Ins
Actress Goldie Hawn looked amazing this week when she was spotted alongside her Hollywood heartthrob partner Kurt Russell during a luxurious vacation to Greece, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come shortly after Hawn declared Los Angeles “terrible” after she and Russell were the victims of two home invasions, the 78-year-old Oscar winner and her 73-year-old beau were spotted off the coast of Skiathos on Thursday.
According to photos of Hawn and Russell, the couple climbed aboard a boat off the coast of the Greek island.
Hawn was dressed in a stunning black swimsuit that was paired with a graphic print wrap.
Russell – who watched closely to make sure his partner of 40 years did not fall overboard – went shirtless and sported a black bathing suit and gray baseball cap.
The Big Trouble in Little China actor was also pictured holding the couple’s belongings – including a pair of gray sandals and what appeared to be a beach bag.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hawn and Russell’s Mediterranean vacation this week came just days after the Overboard actress revealed that the Hollywood couple fell victim to two home break-ins over the span of just four months.
Hawn discussed the spate of recent break-ins at her Russell’s Los Angeles pad during an interview with Kelly Ripa on Ripa’s Let's Talk Off Camera SiriusXM podcast on Wednesday.
While Hawn declared Los Angeles “terrible” due to the shocking home invasions, she also suggested that she and Russell might leave the city for somewhere “safer” like Palm Desert.
“What if we couldn't live in LA, where would we live? We both decided, I think it's Palm Desert,” Hawn told Ripa earlier this week. “It's so safe.”
“It's just because LA is terrible,” the First Wives Club actress added. “I mean, we were robbed once.”
According to Hawn, she and Russell went to dinner for “two hours and 20 minutes” and found that their home had been burglarized shortly before they returned later that night.
The burglars reportedly broke into the couple’s home via a balcony and stole several items from Hawn and Russell’s bedroom and closets.
“We came back and went in the house. I went up to the stairs and I walked into my closet. I just lost it,” Hawn recounted. “They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets.”
“And they completely knocked down my door,” she continued, “which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean.”
Even more shocking was the fact that the same thing happened again four months later – and this time, Hawn was home by herself.
“I hear this big thump upstairs – and I was alone, Kurt wasn't there – and I went: What the hell was that?” Hawn detailed earlier this week.
“It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere?” she continued regarding the harrowing break-in. “And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house.”