Goldie Hawn, 78, Looks Amazing in Black Swimsuit Alongside Shirtless Kurt Russell During Greek Vacation — After Leaving 'Terrible' LA Following TWO Home Break-Ins

Actress Goldie Hawn looked amazing this week when she was spotted alongside her Hollywood heartthrob partner Kurt Russell during a luxurious vacation to Greece, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come shortly after Hawn declared Los Angeles “terrible” after she and Russell were the victims of two home invasions, the 78-year-old Oscar winner and her 73-year-old beau were spotted off the coast of Skiathos on Thursday.