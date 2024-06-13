Home > Celebrity > Goldie Hawn Goldie Hawn’s Terror: Hollywood Superstar Declares 'LA Is Terrible' After She Becomes Victim to Multiple Home Break-Ins in 4-Month Span Source: MEGA Goldie Hawn recently declared that “LA is terrible” after she fell victim to several home break-ins. By: Connor Surmonte Jun. 13 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hawn discussed the spate of recent break-ins at her Kurt Russell’s Los Angeles pad during an interview on Kelly Ripa’s SiriusXM podcast.

According to the Overboard actress, her LA home was “robbed once” while she and Russell were out to dinner. The incident had Hawn thinking about leaving LA for somewhere safer like Palm Desert. “What if we couldn't live in LA, where would we live? We both decided, I think it's Palm Desert,” Hawn told Ripa on Wednesday. “It's so safe.”

“It's just because LA is terrible,” the Hollywood superstar added. “I mean, we were robbed once.” According to Hawn, she and Russell went to dinner for “two hours and 20 minutes” and, upon returning home that night, found that their home had been burglarized.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA “It's just because LA is terrible,” Hawn said this week. “I mean, we were robbed once.”

The burglars reportedly broke into the couple’s home via a balcony and plundered “a lot of goodies” from Hawn and Russell’s bedroom and closets. “We came back and went in the house. I went up to the stairs and I walked into my closet. I just lost it,” Hawn recounted this week. “They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets.”

Article continues below advertisement

“And they completely knocked down my door,” she continued, “which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean.” But while Hawn thought that the break-in was just a one-off incident, a similar incident unfolded less than four months later when the First Wives Club actress was home all alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The burglars reportedly broke into the couple’s home via a balcony.

“I hear this big thump upstairs – and I was alone, Kurt wasn't there – and I went: What the hell was that?” Hawn detailed. “It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere?” she recounted further. “And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house.” Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Hawn revealed that she and Russell have since hired a guard to protect their LA home in the wake of the recent break-ins and break-in attempts. “I've had a guard, especially when I'm alone now,” the superstar said. “I'm never without a guard. We have a nice relationship with our guard.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA LA Mayor Karen Bass has since vowed to “keep Angelenos safe” amid the increase in crime across the city.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hawn’s interview with Ripa on Wednesday came as Los Angeles continues to suffer an increase in break-ins and property crimes. According to the LAPD, the city recently saw a 3.5% increase in property crimes. LA Mayor Karen Bass has since vowed to “keep Angelenos safe” amid the increase in crime across the city.

Article continues below advertisement

“My No. 1 job is to keep Angelenos safe," Mayor Bass said in a recent statement. “During my first year, we have taken urgent action to address the LAPD hiring and retention crisis as well as invested in proven community-led approaches to address crime.” “There is still much more work to do and many Angelenos who do not feel safe,” the mayor added. “Together, we will continue implementing our comprehensive approach to public safety.”

Powered by RedCircle