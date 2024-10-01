Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy Hit by Another Teen Party Horror Story: Singer Says She Was Guest at Nude, Drug-Crazed 'Freak Off' When She Was Only 16

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Good Fridae.
Source: MEGA;@GOOD.FRIDAE/INSTAGRAM

A singer opened up about Sean 'Diddy' Combs inviting her to a hotel party when she was a teenager.

By:

Oct. 1 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been slapped with yet another accusation regarding a minor attending one of his "freak-off" parties.

RadarOnline.com can reveal singer Good Fridae claimed she performed a song for the music mogul before he invited her to a party back at his hotel room.

At the time, Fridae was just 16-years-old.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs good fridae accused music mogul inviting her hotel party minor
Source: MEGA

Singer Good Fridae claimed Combs invited her to a hotel party after she sang for him.

When she allegedly told Combs she and her friend, who was also invited to the hotel party, were only 16-years-old, the Bad Boy producer reportedly did not care and continued to invite the minors back to his hotel.

At Combs' hotel party, Fridae claimed there were adults having sex in the open, as well as a "VIP freak-off" room guarded by security.

She told the Sun: "There was a lot of sex going on, there wasn't anyone underage but a lot of dancers and hired people that were there.

Article continues below advertisement
Good Fridae
Source: @GOOD.FRIDAE/INSTAGRAM

Fridae claimed Combs didn't care when she told him she and her friend were 16-years-old.

Article continues below advertisement

"None of the artists that I saw were engaged in those activities, but there were a lot of NBA players and a lot of executives and whatnot with the girls.

"(Security) told us no phones, if we were caught with our phones out they would be confiscated. So I presumed the other party (VIP room) was where more interesting things were going on. It was no secret."

She claimed adults having sex "in chairs, in corners, in bathrooms, anywhere they could".

The singer also recalled seeing a variety of drugs strung about the hotel room, which she claimed she was offered but turned down.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs good fridae accused music mogul inviting her hotel party minor
Source: MEGA

The singer claimed she saw adults having sex in the open and there was drugs at the party.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Fridae said: "There was pills and stuff, I knew that there was (ecstasy) there and snow…cocaine, in little baggies in a corner. They were on these, like, coasters in sections.

"People were just picking them up and taking them, people were offering me different things. I was saying no."

While detailing the chaos that allegedly took place at Combs' party, Fridae described seeing "different sections" and a "drink area" with "no bartender".

This meant partygoers were free to "make their own drinks" or "have someone pour it for you".

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs good fridae accused music mogul inviting her hotel party minor goodfridae
Source: @GOOD.FRIDAE/INSTAGRAM

She additionally recalled a 'VIP room' which was guarded by security.

Article continues below advertisement

She also claimed witnessing "more women than men" at the party, where "everyone was drinking or doing lines of coke".

Despite the alleged amount of drugs and alcohol at the bash, Fridae said she stayed sober, as did "a few other artists" she was with.

The singer noted she was "too paranoid" and "needed to stay alert just in case she had to fight off one of the guys".

Article continues below advertisement

As far as her meeting with Combs, Fridae said she "didn’t like his energy".

Interestingly, despite the music mogul inviting her and her friend to the hotel shindig, she claimed Combs "wasn’t even there" when they first arrived.

Fridae added she found the party – which was allegedly swarming with "pills, weed and alcohol" – "disgusting" because one older man allegedly "trapped" her in a corner and claimed he could "make her a superstar".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.