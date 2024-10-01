Diddy Hit by Another Teen Party Horror Story: Singer Says She Was Guest at Nude, Drug-Crazed 'Freak Off' When She Was Only 16
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been slapped with yet another accusation regarding a minor attending one of his "freak-off" parties.
RadarOnline.com can reveal singer Good Fridae claimed she performed a song for the music mogul before he invited her to a party back at his hotel room.
At the time, Fridae was just 16-years-old.
When she allegedly told Combs she and her friend, who was also invited to the hotel party, were only 16-years-old, the Bad Boy producer reportedly did not care and continued to invite the minors back to his hotel.
At Combs' hotel party, Fridae claimed there were adults having sex in the open, as well as a "VIP freak-off" room guarded by security.
She told the Sun: "There was a lot of sex going on, there wasn't anyone underage but a lot of dancers and hired people that were there.
"None of the artists that I saw were engaged in those activities, but there were a lot of NBA players and a lot of executives and whatnot with the girls.
"(Security) told us no phones, if we were caught with our phones out they would be confiscated. So I presumed the other party (VIP room) was where more interesting things were going on. It was no secret."
She claimed adults having sex "in chairs, in corners, in bathrooms, anywhere they could".
The singer also recalled seeing a variety of drugs strung about the hotel room, which she claimed she was offered but turned down.
Fridae said: "There was pills and stuff, I knew that there was (ecstasy) there and snow…cocaine, in little baggies in a corner. They were on these, like, coasters in sections.
"People were just picking them up and taking them, people were offering me different things. I was saying no."
While detailing the chaos that allegedly took place at Combs' party, Fridae described seeing "different sections" and a "drink area" with "no bartender".
This meant partygoers were free to "make their own drinks" or "have someone pour it for you".
She also claimed witnessing "more women than men" at the party, where "everyone was drinking or doing lines of coke".
Despite the alleged amount of drugs and alcohol at the bash, Fridae said she stayed sober, as did "a few other artists" she was with.
The singer noted she was "too paranoid" and "needed to stay alert just in case she had to fight off one of the guys".
As far as her meeting with Combs, Fridae said she "didn’t like his energy".
Interestingly, despite the music mogul inviting her and her friend to the hotel shindig, she claimed Combs "wasn’t even there" when they first arrived.
Fridae added she found the party – which was allegedly swarming with "pills, weed and alcohol" – "disgusting" because one older man allegedly "trapped" her in a corner and claimed he could "make her a superstar".
