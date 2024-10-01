Angelina Jolie Ditching FBI Battle Over Brad Pitt Plane 'Bust-Up' Is 'White Flag' To Her Ex: 'She Just Wants All the Fights to End So They Can Move On'

Angelina Jolie is at the end of her rope after years of facing off against her ex, Brad Pitt, in court.

RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders saw her recent decision to drop a lawsuit against the FBI as a sign she was "waving a white flag to Brad."

Jolie, 49, had been trying to obtain information from the agency about a 2016 plane incident in which she alleged Pitt, 60, was violent with her and their children.