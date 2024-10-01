Angelina Jolie Ditching FBI Battle Over Brad Pitt Plane 'Bust-Up' Is 'White Flag' To Her Ex: 'She Just Wants All the Fights to End So They Can Move On'
Angelina Jolie is at the end of her rope after years of facing off against her ex, Brad Pitt, in court.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders saw her recent decision to drop a lawsuit against the FBI as a sign she was "waving a white flag to Brad."
Jolie, 49, had been trying to obtain information from the agency about a 2016 plane incident in which she alleged Pitt, 60, was violent with her and their children.
But after the case dragged on for two years, the actress gave up her fight and sources said she was also eager to put an end to the exes' other legal skirmishes.
The couple divorced in 2016, but the matter has now dragged on for six years as they've been fighting over custody of their kids – Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.
Meanwhile, their ongoing dispute over ownership of Chateau Miraval, the French vineyard they bought together, has also failed to reach a resolution.
A source said: "Angelina is absolutely exhausted by the ongoing battles over her and Brad's kids and the absolutely mind-bogglingly complicated legal case over her sale of part of their vineyard.
"She's trying to juggle looking after Pax following his bike accident, as well as being a mom to five other kids – plus an obviously demanding career that demands she looks her best at all times."
Pax accompanied his mom to the premiere of her new movie, Italian biopic Maria, in New York over the weekend with visible scars from his horrific electric bike crash. The couple's adopted son slammed his e-bike into the back of a car and was rushed to the ICU with brain bleed on July 29.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The actress was also photographed at the film festival on Monday night signing a movie poster from Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the 2005 action comedy starring Jolie and Pitt, Page Six reported. The couple met on the set and later revealed it was where they "fell in love".
Jolie wore a long, furry black coat and appeared somber as she scribbled her name next to her face on the poster.
Our source explained: "Everything is getting really draining for her, and she is skinnier than ever with stress."
In addition to her legal woes, Jolie was also reportedly worn out by her grueling work schedule for Maria, in which she played Greek opera star Maria Callas. The Netflix film required the lead to undergo seven months of opera training, and insiders said the demanding job took its toll on her.
A source told RadarOnline.com earlier this week: "She really put herself through the wringer on her last job playing Maria Callas, and it is all catching up on her now."
They added: "She doesn't want the fights over the kids or the vineyard, and just wants peace.
"But she knows Brad will not let go of his fights over the winery – and especially not their children – so unfortunately she still has a mountain to climb before they can reach an agreement and move on.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.