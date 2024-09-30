'Exhausted' Angelina Jolie Finally Gives Up 2-Year Fight With FBI Over Brad Pitt Plane 'Bust-Up' — as She's Snapped With Bruised Crash Survivor Son Pax

Angelina Jolie has "given up" on her legal battle with Brad Pitt, as she showed up to the premiere of her new movie with son Pax who displayed scars from his horrific e-bike crash.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 49, ended her two-year fight trying to obtain documents connected to the alleged 2016 plane incident involving herself and then-husband Pitt after growing tired of the ordeal.