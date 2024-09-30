'Exhausted' Angelina Jolie Finally Gives Up 2-Year Fight With FBI Over Brad Pitt Plane 'Bust-Up' — as She's Snapped With Bruised Crash Survivor Son Pax
Angelina Jolie has "given up" on her legal battle with Brad Pitt, as she showed up to the premiere of her new movie with son Pax who displayed scars from his horrific e-bike crash.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 49, ended her two-year fight trying to obtain documents connected to the alleged 2016 plane incident involving herself and then-husband Pitt after growing tired of the ordeal.
Under the anonymous name 'Jane Doe', Jolie had requested a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in 2021 demanding FBI documents about the incident be released to her.
But recent court documents indicated she has dropped the case and, according to insiders, Jolie is fed up with the squabbling – and not just concerning the alleged plane ruckus.
A source said: "This is another sign Angelina is finally getting exhausted by her legal battles with Brad.
"She doesn't want the fights over the kids or the vineyard, and just wants peace.
"But she knows Brad will not let go of his fights over the winery – and especially not their children – so unfortunately she still has a mountain to climb before they can reach an agreement and move on.
"But people around her are starting to worry about the strain this is putting on her – she's always been thin, but now she's super-skinny and has to juggle these fights with raising her kids and her tough acting gigs."
Jolie hoped gleaning the information from the FBI about the trans-Atlantic plane journey in which Pitt allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" would help her efforts to "obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention".
- Angelina Jolie Hits Up Universal Studios With Son Knox After Bombshell FBI Lawsuit Is Unsealed & Exposes Brad Pitt Drama
- Angelina Jolie Spotted With Daughter Zahara In NYC Ahead Of Bombshell News That Brad Pitt Allegedly 'Choked' & 'Struck' Two Of Their Children
- Brad Pitt Breaks Cover In First Outing Since Angelina Jolie Accused Him Of 'Choking' One Of Their Kids & 'Striking' Another In The Face
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
She also believes withholding the information has "further harmed her children in the family law system", according to the lawsuit she launched.
Jolie was pictured attending the premiere of her new movie Maria in New York on Sunday night alongside Pax and two of her other children, son Maddox, 23, and daughter Zahara, 19.
She plays the lead role of Greek opera star Maria Callas in the upcoming Netflix film, which involved Jolie taking on seven months of grueling opera training which took its toll on the actress, it's been claimed.
The source added: "She really put herself through the wringer on her last job playing Maria Callas, and it is all catching up on her now."
Her son Pax was displaying scars sustained from his horrific e-bike accident in July, which injured his face to such an extent the Maleficent star hired a top plastic surgeon to assess the state of his injuries.
A source told DailyMail.com: "Angie wanted to make sure Pax did not have a terrible scar on his face so she asked a top plastic surgeon in Los Angeles to look at him and take care of it.
"She is a very hands-on mother and does whatever she can for her kids. She made the call herself and was there during the consultation."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.