Sabrina Carpenter Jokes About 'Getting the Mayor Indicted' While Addressing Her Link to Eric Adams' Corruption Investigation
Sabrina Carpenter made headlines during her performance at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, where she humorously referenced her connection to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' federal corruption investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While pausing between songs, the 25-year-old singer joked with her audience, asking, "Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?"
The comment was the first time Carpenter publicly addressed her involvement in the controversy, which arose from the filming of her music video for "Feather" at a Brooklyn church.
Released last year, the "Feather" music video featured Carpenter provocatively dressed at a staged "funeral" for her ex-boyfriends, held at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brooklyn.
The video culminated with a scene where the ex-boyfriends appear to die, splattering Carpenter with fake blood.
The Brooklyn Diocese, outraged by the content of the video, demoted the Monsignor who had approved the filming, Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, and launched an internal investigation that eventually caught the attention of federal authorities.
Initially, Gigantiello claimed that Carpenter's production team had not fully disclosed the video’s content when requesting permission to shoot at the historic church.
In an apology posted to his parishioners on Facebook, he expressed regret, saying, "I offer my sincere apologies for this shameful representation which I whole-heartedly denounce."
Despite his apology, Bishop Robert Brennan of the Brooklyn Diocese was deeply disturbed by the video and called it a "desecration of the church," leading to Gigantiello's removal from his administrative duties. Bishop Brennan also ordered a broader review of the church’s internal operations.
The situation took a more serious turn when federal investigators issued a subpoena to the church, asking for information regarding Gigantiello's financial dealings with Frank Carone, Mayor Adams' former chief of staff.
Carone, who resigned from his position in 2022 to run a consulting firm, has been a longtime friend of Gigantiello, and federal investigators have been examining their business relationship, including investments in real estate. Carone now chairs Adams' re-election campaign, adding another layer of complexity to the case.
Just days after the subpoena was issued, Mayor Adams was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery, and accepting illegal campaign contributions.
According to the indictment, Adams allegedly defrauded New York City taxpayers of $10 million by manipulating the city’s campaign finance system, which matches public funds to small campaign contributions.
Additionally, prosecutors claim that Adams received luxury gifts from Turkish officials in exchange for political favors, including pressuring the FDNY to greenlight the opening of a Turkish-owned high-rise in Manhattan, despite the building failing safety inspections.
Adams has vehemently denied the charges, pleading not guilty in federal court. In a pre-recorded statement, the mayor suggested the Biden administration targeted him due to his outspoken criticism of the federal government's handling of the migrant crisis, which has overwhelmed New York City's shelter system.
Despite the mounting pressure, Adams vowed to fight the charges and declared his intention to remain in office, stating, "You elected me to lead this city, and lead it I will."
