Diddy Accuser's Lawyer Insists Party Animal 'More High-Profile' Than Rapper Features in Porn Tape 'She Was Told Could Be Buried for Cash'
Yet another "high-profile" person has been roped into Sean 'Diddy' Combs's suspected federal sex crimes scandal following his arrest earlier this month.
RadarOnline.com can reveal attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who represents Diddy's latest accuser, has claimed she's been contacted about the "sale of one of the Diddy tapes" featuring someone even "more high-profile" than the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder.
Mitchell-Kidd, on Friday's episode of NewsNation's Banfield, said: "There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around.
"But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge."
She continued: "I can tell the video was pornographic in nature.
"This was in his Atlanta home, and it does seem the person isn't looking into the video. To me, it doesn't seem like that person knows they're being videotaped."
The Miami-based attorney also told the NewsNation host she was contacted by Diddy's latest accuser a few weeks ago regarding an alleged incident from 2018.
According to the purported victim, she was raped by Diddy six years ago during a party "at a friend's house who had industry ties".
She later fled the scene and filed a police report.
Mitchell-Kidd said: "She called me and told me about her assault and her escape. She was at a friend's house who had industry ties, and Diddy decided to come to the house.
"It led to her being served a drink. She started to feel woozy. Combs sexually assaulted her with an inanimate object.
"And then directed another gentleman to sexually assault her while he watched and pleasured himself."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy was arrested and taken into custody on federal sex crime charges on September 16.
A 14-page federal indictment unsealed during the rapper's arraignment hearing one day later charged Diddy with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
- Diddy Hires Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer to Fight Sexual Assault Accuser in Court
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denies Newest Accuser's Sexual Assault and Drugging Allegations After Fresh Lawsuit Filed Against Rapper
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denies 'Gang Rape' of 17-year-old Girl in 2003 — Claims Lawsuit 'Violates' His Constitutional Rights
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The hip-hop mogul's arrest and indictment have rocked Hollywood and the music industry, and scores of celebrities and other power players are said to be "quaking in their boots" about "what might come next" amid the scandal.
An insider said: "Behind the scenes, Hollywood is in panic mode. Executives, producers and celebrities are all fearing what might come next. Because this scandal is bigger than Diddy."
Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, has distanced himself from Diddy, 54, after pictures resurfaced showing the Titanic star at a notorious 'White Party' in 1999.
Comedian Kevin Hart, 45, was pulled into the scandal after a video of the funnyman "hosting" one of Diddy's alleged "freak offs" resurfaced on TikTok.
And sources claim Justin Bieber, 30, has "shut off" amid the federal sex crime allegations against his former mentor.
There is no suggestion any of the figures tied to Diddy have been involved in any wrongdoing.
Although Mitchell-Kidd did not reveal who the "high-profile" person featured on the alleged "Diddy tape" is, it would not be the first time such a tape has been offered up in exchange for cash.
RnB singer Jaguar Wright, who has fueled the conspiracy theories about Diddy's infamous parties in videos posted to TikTok, has claimed one of the jailed rapper's alleged "freak off" tapes has surfaced on the dark web for $500million.
She claimed: "He's selling it because he needs the cash. The last 'freak off' tape that just got sold on the dark net, which I know because I monitor, went for $500million.
"It was a really interesting night in Calabasas, and he just sold that footage."
Mitchell-Kidd's claim also comes after another insider said Diddy has a stash of secret CCTV sex tapes filmed in his mansions like Jeffrey Epstein's house of horrors.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.