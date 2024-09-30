Yet another "high-profile" person has been roped into Sean 'Diddy' Combs's suspected federal sex crimes scandal following his arrest earlier this month.

RadarOnline.com can reveal attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who represents Diddy's latest accuser, has claimed she's been contacted about the "sale of one of the Diddy tapes" featuring someone even "more high-profile" than the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder.

Mitchell-Kidd, on Friday's episode of NewsNation's Banfield, said: "There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around.

"But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge."