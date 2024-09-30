Kendra Wilkinson Backtracks — 'I Didn’t Mean Diddy!' — Former Playboy Model Explains Diddy Party Comments After Sex Trafficking Arrest
Kendra Wilkinson has taken back her comments about having fun at Sean “Diddy” Combs' parties after the rapper's arrest on sex trafficking charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Saturday, the former Playboy model took to Instagram Threads to clarify that her comments on last week's The Kylie & Jackie O Show podcast about wild parties were in reference to events at the late Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion.
“Sorry guys,” Wilkinson wrote. “I was just answering questions about playboy mansion parties and it all combined with diddy party talk.”
The ex of Hefner added, “I’ve only been to a few parties with [Combs] there back in the day. I didn’t have time to think about the right answer regarding these horrible charges allegations. I pray for the victims and justice.”
Wilkinson recently appeared on Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O’s podcast and raved about how much fun she had at Combs’ parties.
“I remember just going to like, one or two,” she said about the disgraced music mogul’s infamous parties.
Wilkinson added that she “had a great time in my mouth,” but said she “never” witnessed “anything really bad happening around” her, stating, “Sex is sex in my opinion.”
The reality TV alum claimed that nothing ever happened to her at Combs’ parties, but horrible things may have happened behind the scenes.
“I’m not saying that something bad didn’t happen,” she said. “I’m saying that nothing bad ever happened to me.”
- Diddy Facing Claims He Targeted UNDERAGE Girls at Infamous 'Freak Offs' With Drugs and Candy: Singer Claims She Was 16 When He Chased Her Amid Wild Orgy
- 'Vile Buffet': Diddy Pictured Feasting off Naked Woman's Body in Front of 'Unfazed' A-Listers Including Will Smith and Owen Wilson
- 'Enough Is Enough': Diddy Denounces 'Sickening' Claims Against Him After Latest Bombshell Lawsuit
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Wilkinson talked about explicit behavior at Hollywood parties, with it being normal for there to be “girls topless” in the pool during the parties at the Playboy Mansion.
Combs, 54, has long had a reputation of throwing extravagant events attended by Hollywood A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian, to name a few. It's important to note while celebrities attended Combs' parties, they were not named in his indictment or charged.
Prosecutors alleged Diddy used drugs, violence and the power of his status to "lure female victims" into extended sex acts called "freak offs".
In the indictment, prosecutors alleged the music mogul "created a criminal enterprise" in which he "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct".
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy was arrested on federal sex crime charges in New York on Sept. 16.
The following day the embattled record producer was officially charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy pleaded not guilty to the three federal sex crime charges during his arraignment hearing. He is now sitting in pretrial detention on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a federal judge rejected his $50 million bail proposal twice.
While Combs sits in jail, one of his attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, recently made it clear the mogul is "very eager to tell his story" during the trial.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.