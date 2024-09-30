Kendra Wilkinson Backtracks — 'I Didn’t Mean Diddy!' — Former Playboy Model Explains Diddy Party Comments After Sex Trafficking Arrest

Kendra Wilkinson (left) recently made comments about having fun at Diddy's parties, but now is backtracking her statements.

On Saturday, the former Playboy model took to Instagram Threads to clarify that her comments on last week's The Kylie & Jackie O Show podcast about wild parties were in reference to events at the late Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion.

Kendra Wilkinson has taken back her comments about having fun at Sean “Diddy” Combs ' parties after the rapper's arrest on sex trafficking charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

'Sex is sex in my opinion,' Wilkinson said during her podcast appearance.

“Sorry guys,” Wilkinson wrote. “I was just answering questions about playboy mansion parties and it all combined with diddy party talk.”

The ex of Hefner added, “I’ve only been to a few parties with [Combs] there back in the day. I didn’t have time to think about the right answer regarding these horrible charges allegations. I pray for the victims and justice.”

Wilkinson recently appeared on Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O’s podcast and raved about how much fun she had at Combs’ parties.

“I remember just going to like, one or two,” she said about the disgraced music mogul’s infamous parties.