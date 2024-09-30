Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Kendra Wilkinson Backtracks — 'I Didn’t Mean Diddy!' — Former Playboy Model Explains Diddy Party Comments After Sex Trafficking Arrest

Kendra Wilkinson Explains Wild Party Remarks After Diddy's Arrest
Source: Kendra Wilkinson/Threads; MEGA

Kendra Wilkinson (left) recently made comments about having fun at Diddy's parties, but now is backtracking her statements.

By:

Sept. 30 2024, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kendra Wilkinson has taken back her comments about having fun at Sean “Diddy” Combs' parties after the rapper's arrest on sex trafficking charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Saturday, the former Playboy model took to Instagram Threads to clarify that her comments on last week's The Kylie & Jackie O Show podcast about wild parties were in reference to events at the late Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion.

Article continues below advertisement
Kendra Wilkinson Explains Wild Party Remarks After Diddy's Arrest
Source: MEGA

'Sex is sex in my opinion,' Wilkinson said during her podcast appearance.

“Sorry guys,” Wilkinson wrote. “I was just answering questions about playboy mansion parties and it all combined with diddy party talk.”

The ex of Hefner added, “I’ve only been to a few parties with [Combs] there back in the day. I didn’t have time to think about the right answer regarding these horrible charges allegations. I pray for the victims and justice.”

Wilkinson recently appeared on Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O’s podcast and raved about how much fun she had at Combs’ parties.

“I remember just going to like, one or two,” she said about the disgraced music mogul’s infamous parties.

Kendra Wilkinson Explains Wild Party Remarks After Diddy's Arrest
Source: MEGA

Wilkinson claimed she had been to 'one or two' of Combs' infamous parties.

Wilkinson added that she “had a great time in my mouth,” but said she “never” witnessed “anything really bad happening around” her, stating, “Sex is sex in my opinion.”

The reality TV alum claimed that nothing ever happened to her at Combs’ parties, but horrible things may have happened behind the scenes.

“I’m not saying that something bad didn’t happen,” she said. “I’m saying that nothing bad ever happened to me.”

Article continues below advertisement
Kendra Wilkinson Explains Wild Party Remarks After Diddy's Arrest
Source: MEGA

Wilkinson (far left) said it was normal for there to be 'girls topless' in the pool at Playboy Mansion parties.

MORE ON:
crime

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Wilkinson talked about explicit behavior at Hollywood parties, with it being normal for there to be “girls topless” in the pool during the parties at the Playboy Mansion.

Combs, 54, has long had a reputation of throwing extravagant events attended by Hollywood A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian, to name a few. It's important to note while celebrities attended Combs' parties, they were not named in his indictment or charged.

Prosecutors alleged Diddy used drugs, violence and the power of his status to "lure female victims" into extended sex acts called "freak offs".

Article continues below advertisement
Kendra Wilkinson Explains Wild Party Remarks After Diddy's Arrest
Source: MEGA

Several pictures, like this one above, show a young Leonardo DiCaprio partying with Diddy at a notorious 'White Party' in 1999.

In the indictment, prosecutors alleged the music mogul "created a criminal enterprise" in which he "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct".

As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy was arrested on federal sex crime charges in New York on Sept. 16.

The following day the embattled record producer was officially charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the three federal sex crime charges during his arraignment hearing. He is now sitting in pretrial detention on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a federal judge rejected his $50 million bail proposal twice.

While Combs sits in jail, one of his attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, recently made it clear the mogul is "very eager to tell his story" during the trial.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.