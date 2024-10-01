Home > News > crime Dedicated Diddy Sexual Abuse Hotline Launched During Nightmarish Press Conference Where He Was Accused of Assaulting 120-Plus Victims — Including 25 Minors Source: MEGA A sexual abuse hotline has been set up for victims of Diddy, an attorney states. By: Todd Betzold Oct. 1 2024, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

New accusations have been leveled against Sean "Diddy" Combs and others by more than 120 people of sexually abusing and exploiting them – and officials say a sexual abuse hotline has been set up dedicated to the disgraced rapper. The intent to file lawsuits against Diddy was announced during a press conference held by Tony Buzbee in Houston on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: Fox News/YouTube Van Arsdale said the number of calls to the hotline has been 'unprecedented'.

During that press conference, Andrew Van Arsdale, a co-counsel of Buzbee, stated that the others mentioned in the lawsuits include "household names." Van Arsdale said a sexual assault hotline has been set up for people to come forward with any allegations they have against Combs or others in his entourage.

Source: Fox News/YouTube Buzbee said they would be filing each individual lawsuit in the next 30 days.

He said the results of the hotline have been "unprecedented" so far, with Buzbee saying his team has had more than 3,285 individuals contact them with claims of victimization by Combs. After vetting these claims, they are now representing 120 of those individuals as they intend to file civil claims. Van Arsdale said: "Never ever in a 10-day period have we seen over 3,000 people come forward."

Source: Fox News/YouTube Any victims are asked to call the hotline at 1-800-200-7474.

He encouraged anyone out there who knows someone who was assaulted or was assaulted themselves should call the hotline at 1-800-200-7474. Buzbee said the youngest victim was 9 years old at the time of the alleged incident. Out of the 120 victims, 25 were minors, including two others who were 14 and 15 years old when the alleged acts took place.

Source: Fox News/YouTube 120 victims tend to file suit against Diddy in the next 30 days, lawyers state.

They are alleging the incidents took place between 1991 and 2024. Buzbee added: "Many young people wanting to break into this industry were coerced into this type of conduct in the promise of being made a star or the promise of having Sean Combs listen to their tape."

In a statement to TMZ, one of Diddy's attorneys, Erica Wolff, said: "As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. "He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."