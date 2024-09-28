Diddy Warned Not to Testify at Sex Trafficking Trial: Lawyer Reveals Why Taking the Stand Will Do Rapper 'More Harm Than Good'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs may want to rethink testifying in his sex trafficking and racketeering case.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the disgraced rapper, 54, was arrested in New York earlier this month for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

While Combs sits in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail, one of his attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, recently made it clear the mogul is "very eager to tell his story" during the trial. However, other legal minds don't feel like it's a great idea.