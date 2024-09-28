Diddy Warned Not to Testify at Sex Trafficking Trial: Lawyer Reveals Why Taking the Stand Will Do Rapper 'More Harm Than Good'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs may want to rethink testifying in his sex trafficking and racketeering case.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the disgraced rapper, 54, was arrested in New York earlier this month for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
While Combs sits in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail, one of his attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, recently made it clear the mogul is "very eager to tell his story" during the trial. However, other legal minds don't feel like it's a great idea.
Meesha Moulton of the Las Vegas-based firm Meesha Moulton Law told Page Six, "There is a reason that attorneys typically advise their clients not to take the stand in their own trial – testifying in one’s own trial opens up the defendant to cross-examination from the prosecution."
The attorney emphasized how "mentally grueling” standing trial is and how the jurors “will be relentless in trying to find inconsistencies in his statements and getting him to admit to things that could be damaging.”
"If Diddy becomes flustered or frustrated, taking the stand will do more harm for him than good," she added of the tricky move. "This level of scrutiny is very emotionally taxing, and if he struggles to maintain composure under pressure, it can negatively influence the jury’s perception of him."
Moulton highly advised Combs and his team to stay away from being cross-examined as it will be his "biggest challenge" in the case. Instead, the lawyer believed the "Coming Home" artist should “prioritize a strategic defense over his desire for personal expression."
Despite not thinking Combs should testify, Moulton admitted it would no doubt "shift the focus from the prosecution’s narrative to his own version of events."
"It also allows Diddy the opportunity to challenge evidence and humanize himself while reminding jurors of his positive contributions to society by highlighting his work as an advocate and philanthropist," she added.
"By presenting himself as a well-rounded individual, he may create complexity for jurors trying to process the allegations made against him," the legal mind explained. "If Diddy can create confusion or cast any doubt on the consistency of the prosecution’s claims, it may lead jurors to hesitate before reaching a guilty verdict."
The Making the Band star's attorneys have been working overtime to make a solid case for Combs for his alleged innocence. "They did say in court today, they've talked to 50 witnesses. We said the same thing. We've been doing a parallel investigation every single step of the way. There's the same kind of universe of people here that he's been around. We've been, we're talking, we're talking to people to show that we have a case. He's fighting. He's innocent, and he's going to be able to show it," another of his legal representatives Teny Geragos said while talking with Chris Cuomo on his NewsNation show CUOMO.
