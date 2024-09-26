Diddy Movie 'Doomed': Scripts Already Flying for Dramas on Rapper's Sex Abuse Case — But No-One Wants to Play Him!

50 Cent might be working with Netflix to produce a docuseries about the federal sex crimes case against Sean 'Diddy' Combs – but don't expect to see a biopic about the rapper anytime soon.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that while several scripts for a potential Diddy biopic have been submitted, studio execs are having a hard time finding an actor willing to play the disgraced music mogul.

An insider told us: "At least three scripts are in place and have been seen by movie execs in different countries.

"Some early talks have also been held to make this case into a big-budget TV drama."