Diddy Movie 'Doomed': Scripts Already Flying for Dramas on Rapper's Sex Abuse Case — But No-One Wants to Play Him!
50 Cent might be working with Netflix to produce a docuseries about the federal sex crimes case against Sean 'Diddy' Combs – but don't expect to see a biopic about the rapper anytime soon.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that while several scripts for a potential Diddy biopic have been submitted, studio execs are having a hard time finding an actor willing to play the disgraced music mogul.
An insider told us: "At least three scripts are in place and have been seen by movie execs in different countries.
"Some early talks have also been held to make this case into a big-budget TV drama."
Our source continued: "The problem is, execs have put feelers out, and no actor with any clout wants to play him.
"There's been talks for one of the films about getting different actors to play Diddy at various stages in his life.
"But movie bosses know there's no way any of the names that have come up that would make it a hit will want to sign up."
According to the insider, Star Wars star John Boyega, 32, and Hollywood legend Denzel Washington, 69, have both been approached about the doomed Diddy movie – and they both said no.
Our source said: "People like John Boyega and Denzel Washington would run a mile from a project like this – there's no way they want their names tied to any type of biopic that goes into 'freak offs' and sex trafficking charges.
"They could cast unknowns, but they know that would probably lead to a flop."
The insider added: "The best anyone is likely to see in terms of a drama or biopic on the back of this Diddy case after it's finished is a cheap TV movie with unknown actors.
"There's no way it's going to be an A-list effort."
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed 50 Cent, 49, has partnered with Netflix to produce a documentary series on Diddy, 54, addressing the federal sex crime charges against the music mogul.
50 Cent confirmed Netflix "won the bidding rights" in May – two months after federal agents raided Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami mansions – and the streaming giant reportedly commissioned the project sometime earlier this year.
Alexandra Stapleton is set to direct and executive produce the Diddy docuseries and 50 Cent will executive produce via his G-Unit Film & Television production company.
The In Da Club rapper and Stapleton, in a joint statement Wednesday, said: "This is a story with significant human impact.
"It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far. We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives."
They continued: "While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs's story is not the full story of hip hop and its culture.
"We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture's broader contributions."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy was arrested last Monday in New York City on federal sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
He has pleaded not guilty to the three charges and remains in pretrial detention at Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn.
