Shocking Diddy Documentary From Makers of Kids' TV Exposé Set For Release That Will Trace Rapper's 'Pattern of Depravity' As He Awaits Sex Trafficking Trial
Sean "Diddy" Combs' downfall has now been given the silver screen treatment.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the team behind last year's bombshell Nickelodeon documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is expected to take fans behind the scenes of the disgraced music mogul's life in a new docuseries.
According to a statement from true-crime network Investigation Discovery, the multipart doc will review "the rise and influence" of Combs and the "allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that have trailed the music mogul".
The release continued: "As accounts of sexual assault, abusive behaviors, and other disturbing claims surface, the doc traces the story of this self-proclaimed Bad Boy, unraveling allegations of a pattern of depravity."
The docuseries, which is already in production, will also reportedly feature "harrowing testimony" from individuals who alleged Combs committed "acts of violence and brutality" against them.
Friends and colleagues who worked with Combs before and after he was a star have also been interviewed.
With help from old footage and in-depth reporting from Rolling Stone, the doc aimed to “offer insight into unfolding allegations against the once untouchable superstar".
The multipart series is slated to premiere in 2025 on ID and streaming service Max.
Last spring's Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV included interviews with former Nickelodeon stars who claimed producer Dan Schneider's hit shows were toxic work environments.
The most shocking came from Drake & Josh star Drake Bell.
Bell alleged he was sexually abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck while working on All That and The Amanda Show (both of which were produced by Schneider)
He alleged the abuse began when he was 15-years-old.
News of the docuseries comes as Combs remains behind bars at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
On Monday, September 15, Combs was arrested by federal agents and charged with one count each of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in a 14-page indictment unsealed in the Southern District of New York Tuesday.
Combs allegedly coerced women to participate in "freak offs", described as "highly orchestrated performances", which prosecutors claim he "arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded".
He would then allegedly use the recordings as "collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims", threatening their "careers and livelihoods, including if they resisted participating in Freak Offs", per the indictment.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
On Thursday, after he was denied bail a second time.
Judge Andrew Carter said in his ruling: "My bigger concern deals with the danger of obstruction of justice and the danger of witness tampering.
"That is a real concern that I have here."
An exact date for the premiere of the docuseries has not yet been announced.
