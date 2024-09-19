Shocking Diddy Documentary From Makers of Kids' TV Exposé Set For Release That Will Trace Rapper's 'Pattern of Depravity' As He Awaits Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs' downfall has now been given the silver screen treatment.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the team behind last year's bombshell Nickelodeon documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is expected to take fans behind the scenes of the disgraced music mogul's life in a new docuseries.

According to a statement from true-crime network Investigation Discovery, the multipart doc will review "the rise and influence" of Combs and the "allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that have trailed the music mogul".