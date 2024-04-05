Marc Summers Stormed Out of 'Quiet on Set' Interview After Being 'Ambushed'

Longtime Nickelodeon personality Marc Summers stormed off set after allegedly being "ambushed" during an interview for the explosive new docuseries that exposed child sex abuse and a toxic workplace at the kids' television channel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Summers said that when he agreed to participate in the documentary, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, he was unaware of its subject matter.

The legendary Nick host said the Investigation Discovery filmmakers pulled a "bait and switch" when he showed up to appear in the multi-part series, per Variety.