Melissa Joan Hart ‘100 Percent’ Believes 'Quiet on Set' Allegations
Melissa Joan Hart expressed her support for the victims who came forward with allegations of abuse against Nickelodeon in the Quiet on Set documentary, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hart, known for her roles in Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, disclosed her stance during an interview with Meghan McCain. "I absolutely trust them, believe them, one hundred percent," she stated, showcasing her solidarity with the survivors.
“I don’t know other people’s experiences, and I’m not negating anything anybody else says,” she told McCain on her podcast.
“I’ve never been told these people’s stories that are in the documentary. And I have to say, I’ve never heard a story from a Nickelodeon star personally, no one’s come to me and talked to me about any of these situations,” she continued.
She highlighted that she started her career in the late '80s in Orlando, Florida, away from the Hollywood studio where most of the alleged incidents occurred.
Hart also acknowledged the hard work child actors were subjected to due to labor laws but emphasized the supportive environment she experienced.
“We had a ton of fun, it was just long hours, that’s all — because I had to do school and the show,” she explained.
“I mean, these people were protective of me,” she emphasized, noting that she felt “very safe” in their care. “So I don’t know if it was the difference in Orlando, or the time period, or whoever these guys were, they weren’t around, but I have to say not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten.”
While Hart shared her encouraging memories, other former Nickelodeon stars have come forward to shed light on the network's darker side.
Kenan Thompson, well-known for his work on All That, acknowledged the importance of the documentary in revealing stories that need to be told for accountability. Thompson expressed empathy for the victims and advocated for further investigation into the allegations.
“I think it’s a good thing that the doc is out and is putting things on display that need to be — stories that need to be told for accountability sake,” Thompson told Tamron Hall on her talk show. “But it’s definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place.”
“I have fond memories of my co-stars and stuff like that, so, to hear that they’ve gone through terrible things like that, it’s just, it’s really tough,” he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The documentary details the abuse suffered by actor Drake Bell at the hands of voice coach Brian Peck in the early 2000s. Peck was convicted of the crimes and served time in prison.
Bell, who previously remained anonymous in the legal proceedings, courageously spoke out about his traumatic experiences while working for the network.