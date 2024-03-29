Melissa Joan Hart ‘100 Percent’ Believes 'Quiet on Set' Allegations

Hart, known for her roles in Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, disclosed her stance during an interview with Meghan McCain. "I absolutely trust them, believe them, one hundred percent," she stated, showcasing her solidarity with the survivors.

“I don’t know other people’s experiences, and I’m not negating anything anybody else says,” she told McCain on her podcast.

“I’ve never been told these people’s stories that are in the documentary. And I have to say, I’ve never heard a story from a Nickelodeon star personally, no one’s come to me and talked to me about any of these situations,” she continued.

She highlighted that she started her career in the late '80s in Orlando, Florida, away from the Hollywood studio where most of the alleged incidents occurred.