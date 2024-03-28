Kenan Thompson Breaks Silence on Dan Schneider 'Quiet on Set' Allegations, Urges Nickelodeon to 'Investigate More'

Kenan Thompson recently broke his silence on the bombshell allegations made against Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider in the new docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, RadarOnline.com can report.

Thompson, who starred in the hit Nickelodeon shows All That and Kenan and Kel in the late 1990s and early 2000s, broke his silence on the startling matter on Wednesday during an interview on the Tamron Hall Show.