Drake Bell Accusers Harassed Online After 'Quiet on Set' Docuseries

Peck pleaded no contest to two of the 11 disturbing charges back in 2004. He was later sentenced to 16 months in prison and was mandated to register as a sex offender.

Melissa Lingafelt, a former girlfriend of the iCarly actor, said she was subject to cruel messages from Bell's fans who casted doubt on her claims of physical and emotional abuse, which Bell denied, back in 2020. The two dated from 2006 to 2009.

One message sent to Lingafelt said that she should be "utterly, and disgracefully disgusted" with herself for coming forward with her allegations against Bell years ago, NBC News reported.