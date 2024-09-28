The Brigitte Bardot No One Knows: Dying French Icon Planning 'Revenge Tell-All' on Hollywood Sleaze as She Marks 90th Birthday — 'She Can’t Walk, But She Can Talk!'
Film legend Brigitte Bardot may be gearing up to unleash huge Hollywood secrets.
RadarOnline.com has learned the 90-year-old was rushed to a St. Tropez hospital in July after suffering from breathing problems and now feels it may be the perfect time to release a juicy memoir about her life.
According to insiders, Bardot "has quite the revenge tell-all that she's kept silent about until now — but Bardot's talking about it to people who come to visit her."
Although her mind and memory may still be strong, her body has been struggling to keep up. "Brigitte is still very weak and can't walk around, but she can sure talk!" a source spilled.
"She's had brushes with royalty, met presidents and all of the famous rock 'n' rollers and had lusty stars throwing themselves at her," the insider continued.
The And God Created Woman actress has even promised to be as honest as possible about her public romances over the years. Per the source, Bardot has been yapping of "stories of her steamy affairs with Sean Connery, Warren Beatty, Jimi Hendrix, Glenn Ford and others."
"There was also her risqué relationship with director Roger Vadim, whom she met at 15 and became her first of four husbands when she was 18," the insider added.
The bombshell's shocking stories also involve some of her fellow female Tinseltown icons. "Marilyn Monroe tried to seduce her in the ladies' room at a reception for Queen Elizabeth," the source claimed.
"Brigitte has been around and seen it all. The fact she’s planning to do a tell-all book or movie to set all the myths around her straight will detonate a lot of legacies and expose some really seedy parts of Hollywood no one has ever heard," an insider noted. “People think they have an idea of movie and showbiz sleaze by now, but they really have no idea. This will be the revenge to end all revenges."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Bardot has never shied away from controversy. In 2021, she was fined $23,100 for "inciting racial hatred" by calling native Indian Ocean islanders “savages."
In a 2019 letter to the public, Bardot labeled the Reunionese people as “natives who still have savage genes” due to the way they allegedly treat animals by “sacrificing goats” and using the “cannibalism of past centuries." The star's representative, Bruno Jacquelin, was also fined for sending the message to media outlets to run.
In 2008, Bardot stood trial for using a slur against Muslims. Originally prosecutors requested a two-month suspended prison sentence and fine her 15,000 euros ($23,760) for alleging Muslims where "destroying our country and imposing its acts."
Former Minister of Overseas Territories Annick Girardin slammed Bardot in a letter obtained by Le Figaro where she told her, “Racism is not an opinion, it is a crime."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.