Secrets of Janet Jackson 'Racism' Scandal: Pals Fear She Lives in 'Bubble' and Has Handed Power to Brother, Manager Randy

Janet Jackson has retreated into a "bubble" to shield herself from the messy fallout over declaring Kamala Harris was "not Black".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer handed the reins to her brother and manager, Randy Jackson, who her pals claimed was the real culprit behind the "racist" remarks.

Harris, 59, was forced to clarify she had long identified as both Black and South Asian American after her political rival, Donald Trump, made similar statements in July.