Janet Jackson Racism Scandal Takes Shocking Twist: Singer's Management Insists Unauthorized Party Issued Her 'Apology' Statement for Kamala Harris Black Comments

Janet Jackson Racism Scandal Takes Shocking Twist: Singer's Management Insists Unauthorized Party Issued Her 'Apology' Statement for Kamala Harris Black Comments
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson's apology to Kamala Harris was given by an "unauthorized" source according to star's reps.

By:

Sept. 23 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Janet Jackson has denied making a groveling apology for her controversial comments regarding Kamala Harris' ethnicity.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a representative for the singer has claimed an "unauthorized" source issued a statement on behalf of Jackson, 58, in response to the uproar caused by her remarks, where she questioned the vice president's Black heritage.

Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Jackson questioned Harris's ethnicity during a recent interview.

Mo Elmasri, who claimed to be the singer's manager, told multiple outlets Jackson was sorry for her remarks and she "remains committed to promoting unity and understanding".

However, in a fresh twist, it's been revealed Elmasri is not her manager – it’s still her brother Randy Jackson – and is not authorized to speak on her behalf.

qthemusic/janet jackson
Source: By: MEGA

Janet Jackson is still managed by her brother Randy Jackson.

Elmasri told Variety: "I no longer work for her. I was fired by Janet and Randy, after attempts to improve her image in front of public opinion and her fans, and this is something I do not deserve."

He then offered "all (his) support" to Harris.

donald trump mocked childcare blunder kamala harris slams jd vance
Source: MEGA

Harris's ethnicity was also questioned by Donald Trump.

During an interview with the Guardian last weekend, Jackson falsely claimed Harris was not Black.

She said: "Well, you know what they supposedly said? She's not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian. Her father's white.

"That's what I was told. I mean, I haven't watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white."

janet jackson tour weight loss
Source: MEGA

Jackson wrongly claimed in her interview Harris's father is white.

Elmasri attempted to dilute the controversy Jackson's comments caused by releasing a statement to Buzzfeed.

He wrote: "Janet Jackson would like to clarify her recent comments.

"She recognizes that her statements regarding Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity were based on misinformation."

It continued: "Janet respects Harris' dual heritage as both Black and Indian and apologizes for any confusion caused.

“She values the diversity Harris represents and understands the importance of celebrating that in today's society.

"Janet remains committed to promoting unity and understanding."

Elmasri says in his bio on Internet Movie Database he is an Egyptian filmmaker and founder of a consulting firm called 24 East Agency, and claims to be a "creative consultant for many global superstars," including Jackson, Beyonce, Britney Spears and Selena Gomez.

His film credits include being an executive producer on the upcoming series Janet Jackson: Family First.

janet jackson served lawsuit debt united kingdom moved served
Source: MEGA

Jackson's former rep Mo Elmasri claims he was fired as the singer's manager.

Jackson's comments were similar to the remarks made by Donald Trump, 78, last month when he claimed Harris had "turned Black" for political gain.

The former president said in an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists convention: "She was only promoting Indian heritage.

"I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black…is she Indian or is she Black?"

Harris' father has been confirmed to be a Jamaican immigrant. He came to the U.S. to pursue a PhD in economics. Her mother, who died in 2009, was an Indian immigrant.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

