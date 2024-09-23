Janet Jackson Racism Scandal Takes Shocking Twist: Singer's Management Insists Unauthorized Party Issued Her 'Apology' Statement for Kamala Harris Black Comments
Janet Jackson has denied making a groveling apology for her controversial comments regarding Kamala Harris' ethnicity.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a representative for the singer has claimed an "unauthorized" source issued a statement on behalf of Jackson, 58, in response to the uproar caused by her remarks, where she questioned the vice president's Black heritage.
Mo Elmasri, who claimed to be the singer's manager, told multiple outlets Jackson was sorry for her remarks and she "remains committed to promoting unity and understanding".
However, in a fresh twist, it's been revealed Elmasri is not her manager – it’s still her brother Randy Jackson – and is not authorized to speak on her behalf.
Elmasri told Variety: "I no longer work for her. I was fired by Janet and Randy, after attempts to improve her image in front of public opinion and her fans, and this is something I do not deserve."
He then offered "all (his) support" to Harris.
During an interview with the Guardian last weekend, Jackson falsely claimed Harris was not Black.
She said: "Well, you know what they supposedly said? She's not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian. Her father's white.
"That's what I was told. I mean, I haven't watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white."
Elmasri attempted to dilute the controversy Jackson's comments caused by releasing a statement to Buzzfeed.
He wrote: "Janet Jackson would like to clarify her recent comments.
"She recognizes that her statements regarding Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity were based on misinformation."
It continued: "Janet respects Harris' dual heritage as both Black and Indian and apologizes for any confusion caused.
“She values the diversity Harris represents and understands the importance of celebrating that in today's society.
"Janet remains committed to promoting unity and understanding."
Elmasri says in his bio on Internet Movie Database he is an Egyptian filmmaker and founder of a consulting firm called 24 East Agency, and claims to be a "creative consultant for many global superstars," including Jackson, Beyonce, Britney Spears and Selena Gomez.
His film credits include being an executive producer on the upcoming series Janet Jackson: Family First.
Jackson's comments were similar to the remarks made by Donald Trump, 78, last month when he claimed Harris had "turned Black" for political gain.
The former president said in an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists convention: "She was only promoting Indian heritage.
"I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black…is she Indian or is she Black?"
Harris' father has been confirmed to be a Jamaican immigrant. He came to the U.S. to pursue a PhD in economics. Her mother, who died in 2009, was an Indian immigrant.
