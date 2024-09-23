Prince Harry Marriage Meltdown Rumors Explode As He's Planning to Make String of Solo Appearances Without Wife Meghan — Including Transatlantic Trip Abroad
Prince Harry is flying solo without wife Meghan Markle for a series of personal appearances, sparking rumors the pair's marriage is in meltdown.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the previously inseparable couple have been spending time apart ever since Harry’s 40th birthday “lads’ trip” this month.
And now they're set for even more time away from each other courtesy of some upcoming engagements Harry's taken on alone.
A source told RadarOnline: “Rumors Harry and Meghan's marriage is in crisis have been rife since he went on his 'lads' holiday' for his 40th, and these solo trips only serve to confirm it.
"Him heading off alone is not a sign of a couple that is inseparable."
Last weekend, the Duke of Sussex turned up alone at a charity event in California after Meghan, 43, pulled out at the last minute having fallen ill.
And this week he kicks off a week of high-profile solo events in New York.
Harry is due to appear with an African conservation group, a young people's charity named after his mom Diana and the Halo Trust, a landmine charity which was close to the late Princess's heart.
Next Monday he is scheduled to host the WellChild awards in London, which will be the second time in weeks Harry has returned to the U.K. alone after he attended a memorial service for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.
Speaking to The Sun, Royal expert Phil Dampier said: “It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now.
“They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is.
“I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part.
“He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here.”
Harry failed to mention Meghan in a statement ahead of his birthday, instead favoring to celebrate his “kind and funny” children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.
She still refuses to step foot back into the U.K., as Harry's inner circle have noted that he seems to enjoy regular solo trips to his homeland.
Insiders also believe Harry is looking increasingly forlorn when he's pictured alongside her, namely a recent trip to Columbia.
A source told The Sun: "Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.
"The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background.
"He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates."
