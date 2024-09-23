Your tip
Prince Harry Marriage Meltdown Rumors Explode As He's Planning to Make String of Solo Appearances Without Wife Meghan — Including Transatlantic Trip Abroad

Composite photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is flying solo again following 'lads trip' to celebrate 40th birthday.

By:

Sept. 23 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is flying solo without wife Meghan Markle for a series of personal appearances, sparking rumors the pair's marriage is in meltdown.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the previously inseparable couple have been spending time apart ever since Harry’s 40th birthday “lads’ trip” this month.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will be spending more time away from his wife over the next few weeks.

And now they're set for even more time away from each other courtesy of some upcoming engagements Harry's taken on alone.

A source told RadarOnline: “Rumors Harry and Meghan's marriage is in crisis have been rife since he went on his 'lads' holiday' for his 40th, and these solo trips only serve to confirm it.

"Him heading off alone is not a sign of a couple that is inseparable."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan were once inseperable but now they're doing more solo trips.

Last weekend, the Duke of Sussex turned up alone at a charity event in California after Meghan, 43, pulled out at the last minute having fallen ill.

And this week he kicks off a week of high-profile solo events in New York.

Harry is due to appear with an African conservation group, a young people's charity named after his mom Diana and the Halo Trust, a landmine charity which was close to the late Princess's heart.

self exiled prince harry sad battle return royal family tail between legs
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan in happier times when they attended engagements together.

Next Monday he is scheduled to host the WellChild awards in London, which will be the second time in weeks Harry has returned to the U.K. alone after he attended a memorial service for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.

Speaking to The Sun, Royal expert Phil Dampier said: “It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now.

self exiled prince harry sad battle return royal family tail between legs
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has returned to U.K twice recently but Meghan refuses to step foot in his birthplace.

“They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is.

“I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part.

“He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here.”

meghan markle branded duchess difficult
Source: MEGA

Royal experts claim Harry is feeling more of a spare part living in California with Meghan..

Harry failed to mention Meghan in a statement ahead of his birthday, instead favoring to celebrate his “kind and funny” children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

She still refuses to step foot back into the U.K., as Harry's inner circle have noted that he seems to enjoy regular solo trips to his homeland.

Insiders also believe Harry is looking increasingly forlorn when he's pictured alongside her, namely a recent trip to Columbia.

A source told The Sun: "Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.

"The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background.

"He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates."

