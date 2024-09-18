Tell-All Book Michael Jackson Wanted to Ban Resurfaces In Wake of Brother Tito's Tragic Death: How Star Learned Sex Secrets In Strip Club Aged NINE
Michael Jackson once wanted to ban a tell-all book about his family and the Jackson 5 so badly he was willing to pay $2million to keep it out of fans' hands.
Now, in the wake of his older brother Tito Jackson's recent death, RadarOnline.com can reveal the book the King of Pop never wanted his fans to read has resurfaced.
The 2010 book Michael Jackson: the Magic and the Madness by J. Randy Taraborrelli charged various family members with adultery, abortion, child abuse and greed.
Among the shocking claims made in the book included Michael allegedly having an affair with David Geffen – and how his brother, Jermaine, 69, allegedly sexually assaulted his ex-wife in front of the couple's children.
The book further claimed Michael struggled in relationships with women due to witnessing his father's womanizing ways while on the road with the Jackson 5.
Michael was reportedly introduced to sexual activity while on the road with his brothers.
Even at the tender age of nine, Michael and the Jackson 5 were performing in strip clubs, sharing the bill with female strippers and drag queens.
Michael's brothers, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon, reportedly had adventures with groupies affecting his early life.
The book also detailed a time when a then-15-year-old Michael was allegedly locked in a hotel room with two sex workers by an unnamed family member, hoping they would engage in sex.
No one ever revealed what happened in the room, but Taraborrelli wrote he believed Michael was still a virgin.
Taraborrelli claimed Michael had an "odd" relationship with Webster star Emmanuel Lewis – and penned about a time they once checked into a hotel as father and son.
According to our sources, the accusations in the book were so bad that Katherine Jackson collapsed after reading it.
The source added after Katherine obtained an advance copy of the book, she flipped through the pages like a madwoman.
After screaming the book was full of "lies" she "started to vomit, then she passed out".
When Michael learned how distraught his mother was over the book, he was said to be "furious".
His rage led to legal threats trying to get the book "killed".
According to a source close to the publisher, Michael offered a "chunk of cash" to make the book disappear.
The author's agent revealed at the time he had turned down $2million from the King of Pop because he would not be "bought out".
The tragic news of the childhood of the Jackson kids has resurfaced as fans mourn the loss of his older brother, Tito.
Michael died in 2009 from cardiac arrest at age 50.
His death, which was caused by a lethal combination of sedatives and propofol, an anesthetic, was eventually ruled a homicide.
Tito, 74, died on Sunday, September 15, while making a pitstop on a cross-country road trip with his best friends, Terry Harvey Maltbia and Ronald Balfour.
After alerting his friends that he "couldn't breathe", they flagged down authorities who transported him to a New Mexico hospital.
He was later pronounced dead from a heart attack.
Michael and Tito's surviving siblings include Rebbie, 74, Jackie, 73. Jermaine, 69; LaToya, 68; Marlon, 67; Randy, 62, and Janet, 58; and their mother Katherine, 94.
