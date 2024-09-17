Tito Jackson's Heartbreaking Last Words Revealed — As Cause of Death Is Probed By Cops After He Collapsed In 'Medical Emergency at Mall'
Tito Jackson was in distress before he was rushed to a New Mexico hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from a heart attack.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Terry Harvey Maltbia, Jackson's business associate and best friend, has opened up about the singer's final moments.
Maltbia, Jackson and another friend, Ronald Balfour, were on a road trip from Oklahoma to California to pick up some of Jackson's vintage cars when he told his friends he "couldn't breathe" and "wasn't feeling good".
The trio arrived in New Mexico around 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 15. They stopped for a meal before starting the drive back to Jackson's sprawling ranch in Claremore, Oklahoma.
Maltbia told the Daily Mail: "We just got done eating turkey and chicken, laughing and talking.
"We were putting the top on the convertible because it started raining. That's when Tito came back on the passenger side window and said, 'My chest is hurting. Can you help Ronnie to finish the [car] top?'
"He said, 'I ain't feeling good in my chest.' He wiped his face off, took off his shirt and it was like someone had threw a bucket of water on him."
Maltbia flagged down officers who were nearby and they called for an ambulance. As he was rolled into the emergency room, Jackson, 70, was still talking, asking his friends to get his insurance card out of his bag.
A shocked Maltbia continued: "I figured everything was going to be OK since we got him to the hospital and he was still talking."
Balfour and Maltbia thought their friend would only have to skip a planned appearance in Atlanta on Tuesday until a woman came out and explained Jackson was not doing well.
Maltbia shared: "They took me back there, and I looked at him.
"He had about seven doctors working on him and it got really bad. I called his brother, Marlon, and that's when he died."
A press release from the Gallup New Mexico Police Department confirmed Maltbia's version of the tragic events.
"An officer was flagged down near the American Heritage Plaza located at 702 US Highway 491. The officer was alerted to an individual requiring medical attention and promptly requested an ambulance.
"The individual was subsequently transported to a local hospital in Gallup, NM, where he was pronounced dead.
"Investigators are actively interviewing witnesses and examining both physical and electronic records."
Jackson's sons, Taj, Taryll, and TJ, announced their dad's death on their R&B band, 3T's Instagram page on Monday.
They wrote: "Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.
"Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as Poppa T.
"Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously."
Days before his death, Jackson shared a photo of himself and his other famous brothers visiting a Munich memorial dedicated to their younger brother, the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.
The brothers were in Germany as part of a tour as the Jackson 5 with the revived group featuring Tito alongside his son Taryll, 49, and brothers Marlon, 67, and Jackie, 73.
"Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson.
"We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive."
