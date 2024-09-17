Home > News > CNN Sordid Double Life of CNN Anchor Connie Chung’s Husband Maury Povich Revealed: Affairs, Toxic Workplace and Divorce Fears Source: MEGA Connie Chung with husband Maury Povich who have remained together despite his alleged affairs. By: Mike Boyce Sept. 17 2024, Published 7:54 a.m. ET

Legendary news anchor Connie Chung is releasing a tell-all book next month charting the high and lows of her stellar career - but it’s her TV star husband who has a far more juicy story to tell. RadarOnline.com can reveal the warts and all details of talk show host Maury Povich’s sordid double life which took the TV’s golden couple to the brink of divorce.

Source: MEGA Connie Chung and husband Maury Povich have been married since 1984 and share one adopted child.

Povich - who married Chung in 1984 - has allegedly had numerous affairs since they got together, including a fling with one of his top producers. A 2006 lawsuit alleges Maury, now 85, had a relationship with Donna Benner Ingber, 20 years his junior. Court documents also revealed his talk show was a “hostile workplace” where alcohol and pornographic videos were commonplace, as well as parties known for “inviting open and notorious sexual activities.”

Source: MEGA Connie Chung is one of America's best known news anchors.

According to the National Enquirer at the time, the lawsuit, launched by another producer on The Maury Show, left Connie “humiliated”. A family friend said: “Connie has been humiliated over this lawsuit and the word from her pals is that she could demand a divorce from Maury. “For years, she has considered herself a serious journalist and always put up with Maury’s questionable content matter on his syndicated television show.

Source: MEGA Connie Chung bounced back after being "sacked" from job at CBS Evening News during the early phase of her career.

“But accusations of cheating and an extramarital affair are just too much for poor Connie to take. “She is crying to pals that it’s even worse because she attached her reputation to Maury by doing a husband-and-wife news show for MSNBC. “She resisted doing a news show with him for years, and now that she finally has, he’s embroiled in this scandalous lawsuit. “She knows the lawsuit will likely shine a spotlight on their personal life - and she absolutely hates that. She could end up with no other choice than to tell friends she wants a divorce.”

Source: Hachette Book Group Connie Chung is documenting the highs and lows of her career in a new memior to be released next month.

Former producer Bianca Nardi, who brought the multi-million dollar lawsuit, told how another crew member had asked her if she had booked a hotel room for ‘Donna to f*** Maury!” following a dinner party. A rep for the show denied the claims at the time, saying: “There is no merit to them.” Connie, herself, had had a chequered career as she made her way up the presenting ladder. But in 1994 she was sacked from her job at the CBS Evening News, after her co-anchor Dan allegedly orchestrated her departure - viewing her as a “threat”. That was the view of her sister Josephine Chan at the time, who Connie confided in after her shock axing.