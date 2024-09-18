Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

George V Don! Clooney Blasts Back at Trump's Rant He Should Stay Out of Politics: 'I Will if He Does'

Composite photo of George Clooney, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

George Clooney has fired back at Donald Trump after Trump demanded the actor "get out of politics".

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

George Clooney fired back at Donald Trump after the ex-president criticized his political involvement.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winner told the Republican nominee he needed to take his own advice after he declared the actor needed to "get out of politics and go back to television".

In July, Clooney, 63, penned a New York Times op-ed about President Joe Biden in which he stressed the Democratic Party needed another nominee.

Biden, 81, announced shortly after he would no longer seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement
George Clooney
Source: MEGA

Clooney penned an op-ed in the New York Times calling for Joe Biden to end his re-election campaign.

After Biden dropped out of the race, Trump, 78, was outraged over having to pivot his campaign strategy, which heavily revolved around the 81-year-old president's age and mental fitness.

He threw a fit and posted several tirades on Truth Social about the updated Democratic ticket – and slammed Clooney, who has long been a major Democratic fundraiser, as well as his influence on the party.

Trump wrote: "So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He's turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are."

Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump later went on a tirade against Clooney online after Biden stepped aside and endorsed Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

His post continued: "What does Clooney know about anything?

"He uses the Democrat 'talking point' that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has 'saved our Democracy.' No, Crooked Joe was the one who WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement against his political Opponent, who created the most devastating INFLATION in the history of our Country, who Embarrassed our Nation in Afghanistan, and whose crazy Open Border Policy has allowed millions of people to illegally pour into our Country, many from prisons and mental institutions. Crooked Joe Biden didn't save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees.

"Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!"

Article continues below advertisement
george clooney fires back at trump
Source: MEGA

Clooney, in response to Trump demanding he "get out of politics and go back to television", said: "I will if he does."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night host asked Clooney about his controversial op-ed and Trump's potential return to the White House.

Kimmel read off some of the ex-president's statements from social media, including demanding Clooney "get out of politics and go back to television".

The actor quipped back: "You know, I will if he does.

"That's a trade-off I'd do."

Article continues below advertisement
Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Clooney also applauded Biden for ending his re-election campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

As the audience roared with laughter, Clooney took on a more serious tone as he shared his reasons for writing the article while acknowledging the risks associated with making political statements.

He told Kimmel: "You have to understand that by doing this, you're not just going after Trump, you're potentially influencing the future of the nation."

Clooney later praised Biden, whom he said "did something really extraordinary" by putting country before party and ending his re-election campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point during the interview, Kimmel jokingly asked Clooney if he thought about Trump using "the power of federal government against you personally" if re-elected. Trump has often touted threats about seeking revenge on his adversaries if he wins a second term.

Clooney chuckled as he replied: "Yeah, I have. I just, I'm comforted in the fact he's coming after you first.

"You know that theory about you don't have to be faster than the bear, you just have to be faster than the one kid. You're that one kid."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.