George V Don! Clooney Blasts Back at Trump's Rant He Should Stay Out of Politics: 'I Will if He Does'

George Clooney fired back at Donald Trump after the ex-president criticized his political involvement.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winner told the Republican nominee he needed to take his own advice after he declared the actor needed to "get out of politics and go back to television".

In July, Clooney, 63, penned a New York Times op-ed about President Joe Biden in which he stressed the Democratic Party needed another nominee.

Biden, 81, announced shortly after he would no longer seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.