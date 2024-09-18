George V Don! Clooney Blasts Back at Trump's Rant He Should Stay Out of Politics: 'I Will if He Does'
George Clooney fired back at Donald Trump after the ex-president criticized his political involvement.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winner told the Republican nominee he needed to take his own advice after he declared the actor needed to "get out of politics and go back to television".
In July, Clooney, 63, penned a New York Times op-ed about President Joe Biden in which he stressed the Democratic Party needed another nominee.
Biden, 81, announced shortly after he would no longer seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.
After Biden dropped out of the race, Trump, 78, was outraged over having to pivot his campaign strategy, which heavily revolved around the 81-year-old president's age and mental fitness.
He threw a fit and posted several tirades on Truth Social about the updated Democratic ticket – and slammed Clooney, who has long been a major Democratic fundraiser, as well as his influence on the party.
Trump wrote: "So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He's turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are."
His post continued: "What does Clooney know about anything?
"He uses the Democrat 'talking point' that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has 'saved our Democracy.' No, Crooked Joe was the one who WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement against his political Opponent, who created the most devastating INFLATION in the history of our Country, who Embarrassed our Nation in Afghanistan, and whose crazy Open Border Policy has allowed millions of people to illegally pour into our Country, many from prisons and mental institutions. Crooked Joe Biden didn't save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees.
"Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!"
During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night host asked Clooney about his controversial op-ed and Trump's potential return to the White House.
Kimmel read off some of the ex-president's statements from social media, including demanding Clooney "get out of politics and go back to television".
The actor quipped back: "You know, I will if he does.
"That's a trade-off I'd do."
As the audience roared with laughter, Clooney took on a more serious tone as he shared his reasons for writing the article while acknowledging the risks associated with making political statements.
He told Kimmel: "You have to understand that by doing this, you're not just going after Trump, you're potentially influencing the future of the nation."
Clooney later praised Biden, whom he said "did something really extraordinary" by putting country before party and ending his re-election campaign.
At one point during the interview, Kimmel jokingly asked Clooney if he thought about Trump using "the power of federal government against you personally" if re-elected. Trump has often touted threats about seeking revenge on his adversaries if he wins a second term.
Clooney chuckled as he replied: "Yeah, I have. I just, I'm comforted in the fact he's coming after you first.
"You know that theory about you don't have to be faster than the bear, you just have to be faster than the one kid. You're that one kid."
