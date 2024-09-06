Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > George Clooney

George Clooney Vows to Do Anything It Takes to Protect His Family's Privacy — Amid Marriage-on-the-Rocks Rumors

Composite photo of Amal and George Clooney.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney has gone to extreme lengths to protect his family's privacy amid rumors of his marriage being on the rocks.

By:

Sept. 6 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

George Clooney is willing to go to extreme lengths to protect his family's privacy and shield them from the spotlight.

The Wolfs star, 63, admitted he and wife Amal Clooney "work hard" to stay as private as possible, as insiders alleged the couple are more like "roommates" than lovers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Together, George and Amal, 46, share seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, though fans wouldn't know many details about their family unit, as the actor and his human rights lawyer wife have fought tirelessly to keep their children out of the limelight.

The 63-year-old recently admitted part of their reasoning for wanting to shield their kids from public view stems from his wife's work and their joint-efforts in fighting systemic abuse with the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

In a recent interview he explained: "We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys – and we don't want to have photos of our kids out there.

"So we have to work hard at trying to stay private."

In August, Russia branded the Clooney's organization as "undesirable".

Article continues below advertisement

Amal has also been vocal in condemning the Israel-Hamas war – and recommended war crimes charges over the ongoing conflict.

A source said of George: "He's proud of their work, but it's scary. George has told friends he'll do anything to protect his family.

"The kids never go anywhere without a pack of bodyguards, they only fly private, they have private doctors who come to their home and their friends are all vetted. Money is no object when it comes to his loved ones' safety."

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, other insiders alleged George and Amal's fierce love isn't what is seems.

Sources claimed the O Brother, Where Art Thou star has been desperately clinging to Amal and is going all out to put rekindle romance in their marriage after leading separate lives.

An insider revealed: "He's started to really worry about losing Amal and making way more time to connect with her because it suddenly dawned on him they're becoming more like roommates than lovers."

MORE ON:
George Clooney
Article continues below advertisement

The source added: "She's still very young and vibrant, and George can't exactly ignore their age gap."

"He's starting to show his age, and it's freaking him out. If he wants to hang on to Amal, he needs to make a big effort to keep sweeping her off her feet.

"They need to keep the passion alive, so George is becoming Mr. Romance."

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders claimed when George and Amal recently relocated to Provence, France, they "got so caught up in the move it was hard to focus on the relationship".

The source noted: "But George is making their marriage a huge priority. They're having romantic lunches and going on long walks after dinner.

"He's desperate to get the passion firing and doing sweet things like surprising her in bed with her favorite croissants and buying her perfumes. Happy wife, happy life' is his motto and he's putting his money and time where his mouth is."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.