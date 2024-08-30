Brad Pitt 'Leaning on George Clooney' as Angelina Jolie Divorce Feud Gets Even More Bitter: 'I Know He’s Got My Back — I Got His'
Through all life's troubles, Brad Pitt knows his best friend and co-star George Clooney has his back.
The Oscar winner has been locked in a bitter never-ending divorce with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. He recently opened up about being able to navigate the ongoing battle thanks to Clooney's support, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pitt, 60, opened up about his friendship with Clooney, 63, in a recent interview for GQ.
As he took in the grounds of Château Miraval, the French winery where he and Jolie got married – and has since been at the center of their bitter court battle – he appeared optimistic despite his legal woes.
The 60-year-old said: "I really enjoy the people that I love around me and just living."
He continued: "I don't know how to not sound cheesy about it, but just the air is fresh and the grass is green and I've just kind of become that guy a little bit."
Pitt's outlook was surprising considering the ongoing drama since his split with Jolie. He's faced allegations of physical abuse from his ex-wife – which he denied – and four of his six children he shares with Jolie have dropped his last name, indicating their relationship with him is less than ideal.
Son Pax went as far as branding him a "world class a--hole" in an unearthed Instagram post.
Through it all, the Fight Club star has maintained a 20-year friendship with Clooney.
The 63-year-old said: "We've been friends for a long time. And it's fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this.
"Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody's OK."
- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt 'Locked' in Hollywood's Nastiest Divorce Feud: 'He Knows There Will Be No Resolution — So Has Nothing to Lose by Dropping Fight'
- Brad Pitt 'Devastated He Can't See Broken Son Pax' After Bike Accident: 'He's a Changed Man and Wishes Angelina and His Boy Could See It'
- The REAL Reasons Hollywood's Alcoholics Kicked Booze: Death Fears, Depression, Hospitalization... and Five-Day Hangovers!
While Clooney, who's married to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, was referring to navigating the pressures of Hollywood, his statement could be applied to Pitt's personal fallout.
Their intimate banter during the chat made it clear they care for each other beyond their on-screen achievements.
Pitt added: "I'll call George on numerous occasions when things get bumpy. That's why there's a real comfort. I know he's got my back, I got his back."
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said Pitt was devastated by Pax not wanting anything to do with him in the wake of his serious e-bike crash.
Pax was hospitalized after crashing his e-bike in Los Angeles. While mom Jolie was by his side throughout his ICU stay, Pax reportedly refused to take his father's calls.
Insiders said: "Brad is devastated by what happened. He loves Pax. Pax is his son. But Brad can't see him."
They continued: "He's a changed man. He wishes Angelina and Pax could see that.
"Angelina will probably never change her opinion of Brad, but he prays Pax will come around one day. Brad won't give up on fighting to see his son."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.