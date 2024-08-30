Your tip
Shannon Beador Tells Judge She Shouldn’t Have to Repay $75K Loan for Facelift to Ex-Lover Turned Alexis Bellino Fiancé John Jannsen

Source: @shannonbeador/Instagram

Shannon Beador is fighting her ex John Janssen that she owes him $75K.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Shannon Beador doesn't owe her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, anything for any financial help he may have given her during their relationship.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Real Housewives of Orange County has explained her position in a lawsuit brought on by Janssen in court documents.

shannon beador tells judge shouldnt repay k loan facelift john jannsen
Source: @shannonbeador/Instagram

Shannon Beador and John Janssen's tumultuous relationship played out on "RHOC."

In his lawsuit, Janssen, who just announced his engagement to her RHOC costar Alexis Bellino, is demanding Beador repay him $75k for loans he gave her to pay for a facelift and other expenses.

In court documents, Beador claims that during their four-year relationship the couple regularly "shared their finances."

Beadors lawyer said: "[John] and [Shannon] were in a romantic relationship for over 4 years.

"During the relationship, the parties regularly shared their finances and assisted each other with certain financial contributions."

Source: @shannonbeador/Instagram

Beador is thankful for those close to her amid her mess with Janssen.

Her lawyer continued: "After the relationship soured and eventually ended, [John] now claims that the $75,000 he provided to the Defendant during the relationship were loans, subject to specific yet unidentified loan terms such as interest, attorney fees, repayment timing, and the like.

"Defendant denies that said monies were loans, but were simply monies shared during the relationship."

In his original complaint, Janssen claims Beador asked him for $40K for a facelift in 2022. A few months later, she asked for a $35K loan.

During the season of the Real Housewives of Orange County currently airing the lawsuit has been a focal point.

Shannon Beador
shannon beador tells judge shouldnt repay k loan facelift john jannsen
Source: @shannonbeador/Instagram

Beador and Janssen dated off and on for four years.

Before Janssen sued Beador for fraud and breach of contract, he asked her to establish a payment plan.

In what some would call extortion, he said that if she did not do so, he would release damaging footage of her the night she was arrested for DUI taken on his ring camera.

Shannon chose to fight his demands for repayment and even asked that the case be thrown out and her attorney fees covered by her ex after he filed the suit.

Beador argued: "part, if not all, of [John’s] alleged damages were incurred as a result of [John’s] own breaches, acts, omissions, and negligence and thus recovery by [John] against [Shannon] is barred or reduced accordingly."

Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram

Bellino and Janssen announced their engagement on Instagram on August 29.

Janssen slugging it out in court with Beador has not stopped him from moving on with his life.

This week, he and Beador's RHOC costar Bellino announced they are engaged after only nine months together.

Beador has yet to respond to Janssen's big news.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

