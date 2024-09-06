Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Vladimir Putin

Mad Vlad Putin Under Fire for 'Ordering Gun Hit' On Celebrity Whale After it 'Defected From Russia'

Composite photo of Vladmir Putin, Beluga whale.
Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH

Vladimir Putin has been accused of killing famous 'spy whale' Hvaldimir.

By:

Sept. 6 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Vladimir Putin is under fire after the death of "celebrity" Beluga whale Hvaldimir, who was once suspected of being trained for espionage by the Kremlin.

A father and son discovered Hvaldimir's lifeless body floating in the Risavika Bay in Southern Norway on September 1. Animal activist groups now allege the whale was fatally shot – and social media users have pointed fingers at the Russian despot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the wake of Hvaldimir's death, the hashtag "Justice for Hvaldimir" started trending online.

mad vlad putin under fire for ordering gun hit on celebrity whale after it defected from russia
Source: MEGA

Critics accused Vladimir Putin of killing a whale once believed to be engaged in espionage for Russia.

The whale's death initially raised eyebrows as Hvaldimir was healthy and only 15-years-old, which is relatively young for Belugas, who can live 60 years.

Marine biologist and Marine Mind director Sebastian Strand said: "Unfortunately, we found Hvaldimir floating in the sea. He has passed away but it's not immediately clear what the cause of death is."

For the last three years, Strand monitored Hvaldimir's movements on behalf of Norway-based non-profit Marine Mind.

beluga whale unsplash
Source: UNSPLASH

The Beluga whale was reportedly found with 'bull wounds around his body'.

Strand added: "It’s absolutely horrible. He was apparently in good condition as of (Friday). So we just have to figure out what might have happened here."

Animal rights activists claimed Hvaldimir was found with bullet wounds, which they used to support their theory he was shot to death in a "heinous crime".

In a social media post from One Whale, founder Regina Haug claimed the whale "had multiple bullet wounds around his body".

One Whale was founded to track Hvaldimir after he was first spotted roaming the Norwegian coast in April 2019 near the island of Ingoya, which is located about 260 miles from Murmansk, where the Kremlin's Northern Fleet is based.

Hvaldimir was seen wearing a GoPro camera that had been strapped to him. Rumors of the whale being used for espionage purposes by Putin's military were raised upon inspection of the camera gear, which was branded "Equipment of St Petersburg".

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
mad vlad putin under fire for ordering gun hit on celebrity whale after it defected from russia
Source: MEGA

Hvaldimir was found in 2019 wearing a GoPro camera that read 'Equipment of St. Petersburg'.

Haug vowed to "pursue justice for Hvaldimir" on social media. Other users quickly joined Haug in outrage at what happened to the beloved Beluga.

One X user wrote: "Is there no end to the evil of Putin. He killed a whale."

Another said: "Another defector from Putin's Russia found dead in mysterious circumstances. #Hvaldimir I wonder who might have been responsible this time?"

vladimir putin admits russia ready peace talks ukraine
Source: MEGA

Online critics branded Putin 'evil' as animal rights advocated vowed to pursue 'justice' for Hvaldimir.

Despite One Whale's claims, Marine Mind said there was "nothing to immediately reveal the cause of death".

Strand added: "We saw markings but it's too early to say what the cause of death was."

Hvaldimir's body was transported to the Norwegian Veterinary Institute for an autopsy. The results are expected to return in about three weeks.

Police said they were looking into the incident "to determine whether there are reasonable motives to launch an investigation".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

