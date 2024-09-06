Mad Vlad Putin Under Fire for 'Ordering Gun Hit' On Celebrity Whale After it 'Defected From Russia'

Vladimir Putin is under fire after the death of "celebrity" Beluga whale Hvaldimir, who was once suspected of being trained for espionage by the Kremlin.

A father and son discovered Hvaldimir's lifeless body floating in the Risavika Bay in Southern Norway on September 1. Animal activist groups now allege the whale was fatally shot – and social media users have pointed fingers at the Russian despot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the wake of Hvaldimir's death, the hashtag "Justice for Hvaldimir" started trending online.