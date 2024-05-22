Vladimir Putin Accused of Slaughtering Over 80,000 Dolphins and Other Species Since the Start of the Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin's troops have reportedly massacred over 80,000 dolphins and other wildlife in the Ukraine war, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Russian navy sonar and explosions are believed to be responsible for killing tens of thousands of dolphins in Ukraine's Black Sea, while explosions over a nature park have had a devastating impact on hundreds of animals.
Scientists believe up to 80,000 dolphins in Ukraine's Black Sea have been killed since the start of the war in February 2022, according to the Daily Star.
National park rangers have additionally reported a startling number of dead dolphins washing ashore. Meanwhile, Russian drones have wreaked similar havoc on a nature preserve.
Russian drones have swarmed over the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park — which sits near Russian bases in occupied Crimea — and have proven difficult for Ukrainian troops to locate and destroy due to their humming carrying across marshland and the salt lake.
An estimated 265 species of eagles, beavers, pelicans, swamp turtles, and flamingos live in the nature park.
"The soldiers here told us that when there was bombing, they saw an incredible number of dolphins fleeing into the Danube river. Then we started finding dead dolphins - 122 times as many as in previous years," said Tuzly park ranger Iryna Vykhrystiuk.
Tuzly Park director Dr. Ivan Rusev estimated that 80,000 out of the Ukrainian Black Sea's 300,000 dolphin population have been killed due to Russian navy sonar and bombs.
Sonar drastically impacts dolphins' unique sonar, which they use to hunt for prey. According to research by Polish and Ukrainian scientists, sonar can inflict concussions in dolphins, which can cause suffocation while underwater.
A separate scientific article, published in The Royal Society, estimated between 37,500 and 48,000 cetaceans perished within the first three months of the Ukraine war.
The bombing and subsequent destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in June 2023 is also believed to have led to the deaths of thousands of sea creatures as toxins released from the dam emptied into the Black Sea. Autopsies performed on the dolphins washed ashore found traces of toxins in their systems.
Moreover, Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and oil refineries are also believed to be contaminating the environment.
In addition to impacts suffered from Russian military strikes, locals have accused Putin's troops of killing protected wildlife for food and using nature preserves for artillery ranges.