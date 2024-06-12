George and Amal Clooney are said to be "leading separate leaves," with the power couple's demanding jobs and constant travel forcing them apart as their 10th anniversary nears, RadarOnline.com has learned.

When they tied the knot in 2014, George and Amal made one special vow to each other. “Our deal is that we can’t be more than a week apart,” George said of coordinating their busy schedules. “So far, that’s worked out pretty well.”

But in the past couple of years, it’s proved more difficult to stick to.