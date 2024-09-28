'Incredible' FaceTime S-- and Soppy 'Love Bombing' Messages: RFK Jr. Faces Fresh Wave of Accusations Over Olivia Nuzzi 'Affair'

Sources told Page Six, that the politician allegedly made a move on the writer in October 2023 after he suggested they go on a hike in Los Angeles to talk about the story she was writing about him. According to the insider, Nuzzi, who was engaged to journalist Ryan Lizza at the time, was startled by Kennedy, who is married to actress Cheryl Hines, after he "grabbed her arm" during their stroll.

Shortly after, Nuzzi explained what happened to an editor at her publication as well as a group of friends. Days later, Kennedy sent her a text that said he “wanted to tell her something” but was unsure as he didn't know if he was able to speak off-the-record.

Despite being taken off guard by the famous offspring's advances at first, Nuzzi and Kennedy began to communicate through texts, phone calls and engaging in "incredible" virtual s-- where he completely “love bombed” her.