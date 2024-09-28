'Incredible' FaceTime S-- and Soppy 'Love Bombing' Messages: RFK Jr. Faces Fresh Wave of Accusations Over Olivia Nuzzi 'Affair'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi had intense chemistry during their alleged affair.
RadarOnline.com has leaned the environmental lawyer, 70, and The New Yorker journalist, 31, reportedly engaged in wild FaceTime s-- sessions and exchanged overly loved-up messages despite claims that their encounters were merely flirtations.
Nuzzi and Kennedy Jr. first met when the reporter was assigned to write a piece on his failed bid for the White House.
Sources told Page Six, that the politician allegedly made a move on the writer in October 2023 after he suggested they go on a hike in Los Angeles to talk about the story she was writing about him. According to the insider, Nuzzi, who was engaged to journalist Ryan Lizza at the time, was startled by Kennedy, who is married to actress Cheryl Hines, after he "grabbed her arm" during their stroll.
Shortly after, Nuzzi explained what happened to an editor at her publication as well as a group of friends. Days later, Kennedy sent her a text that said he “wanted to tell her something” but was unsure as he didn't know if he was able to speak off-the-record.
Despite being taken off guard by the famous offspring's advances at first, Nuzzi and Kennedy began to communicate through texts, phone calls and engaging in "incredible" virtual s-- where he completely “love bombed” her.
People in the blonde beauty's inner circle claimed she then became "infatuated" with Kennedy and his over-the-top adoration for her. "He’s done it to lots of women — claimed he can’t live without them. He told Olivia they’d be together after the election," a source spilled.
Although their connection seemed to be strong, the attorney liked to be the one pulling the strings in the scenario and would stop contacting Nuzzi every so often. “He seemed to want to be in control,” the insider explained. “He’d set the rules for their interactions, and then of course he’d break them.”
"Olivia told multiple people that they told each other they loved each other [over the phone] every time they talked," the source continued.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Nuzzi was put on leave from her job and later addressed her connection to Kennedy. "Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal," she said in a statement. "During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source."
"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York," Nuzzi added.
A spokesperson for Kennedy also tackled the rumors head-on. "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece," they claimed about Nuzzi.
