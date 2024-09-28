'Melancholy' Matthew Perry Plagued by Fame 'Sat Alone in the Back' at Rehab Meetings and 'Clearly Had Enablers' Before Overdose Death

Matthew Perry's fame kept him from connecting with his peers in recovery support groups as the Friends star faced his brutal drug addiction alone.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late actor appeared "melancholy" and "sat by himself quietly in the back", according to a former addict who was at several of these meetings.

Nick Matthews was able to overcome his drug dependency thanks largely to the support he got from fellow patients in treatment. He went on to join the cause by running his own rehab centers, and has remained sober since 2013.