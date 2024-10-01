Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs Diddy Accused of Running Child Audition Sex Abuse Network — More Than 120 Victims Including 9-Year-Old and Woman 'Drug Raped with Ketamine' Come Forward Source: MEGA Diddy has been accused by over 120 victims of drugging and sexually abusing them in New York Los Angeles and Miami. By: Todd Betzold Oct. 1 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

More than 120 people have leveled new accusations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, claiming the disgraced music mogul and others sexually abused and exploited them – including a 9-year-old. RadarOnline.com can reveal the intent to file lawsuits was announced on Tuesday during a press conference held by attorney Tony Buzbee in Houston. Most of the cases will be filed in New York and Los Angeles, Buzbee said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News/YouTube

Buzbee's law firm is representing 50 of the alleged victims who have come forward accusing the producer of sexual assault, as RadarOnline.com reported. The attorney called the alleged victims "brave" as he noted "many were minors when the abuse occurred".

During the press conference, Buzbee said "the biggest secret in the entertainment industry that really wasn't a secret at all has finally been revealed to the world." As victims come forward, his team has had more than 3,285 individuals contact them with claims of victimization by Combs. After vetting, they will now represent 120 of those individuals as they intend to file civil claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Buzbee said the victims will also be made available to talk with the FBI regarding their investigation, and some of them have already done so. The attorney said the youngest victim was 9 years old at the time of the alleged incident. Out of the 120 victims, 25 were minors, including two who were 14 and 15 years old when the alleged acts took place. They are alleging the incidents took place between 1991 and 2024.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News/YouTube

Buzbee said most of the events and incidents took place in New York, Los Angeles and Miami at parties as well as auditions. He said: "Many young people wanting to break into this industry were coerced into this type of conduct in the promise of being made a star or the promise of having Sean Combs listen to their tape." More than 55% of the victims supposedly filed reports to police or hospitals. Several who did seek medical treatment were found to have had drugs in their system, including tranq and ketamine, according to the rep. Buzbee clarified this is not a class action lawsuit as it will involve individual cases.

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement to TMZ, one of Diddy's attorneys, Erica Wolff, said: "As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. "He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News/YouTube Press conference regarding the new claims against Diddy of sexual abuse.

Buzbee said he expected to file these cases against Combs and other perpetrators in the next 30 days.