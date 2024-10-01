Your tip
Desperate 'Today' Bosses 'Begging' Hoda Kotb Not to Quit Show — Amid Denials She Was Asked to Take Pay Cut

'Today' executives are said to be in negotiation with Hoda Kotb to keep her on the show.

Oct. 1 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Today executives have "begged" Hoda Kotb to not leave the morning show.

RadarOnline.com can reveal negotiations are said to be "in the works" amid denial from insiders over rumors Kotb was asked to take a pay cut, which allegedly spurred her decision to exit her post.

Sources claimed executives were hoping a lighter work load would entice Kotb, 60, to rethink her decision.

Sources claimed executives were 'negotiating' with Kotb to stay on the show for at lease one day a week.

Insiders said: "There are negotiations in the works with pleas for her to do one day a week like Barbara Walters once did on The View.

"That’s why she’s been very vague about when she’s leaving and what she's doing next. They're still figuring it out."

While sources claimed executives are hoping Kotb remain on air, even if it's in a much more scaled-back capacity, the insider claimed the 60-year-old has much bigger plans on her horizon.

The insider claimed Kotb wanted to do 'prime-time specials like Diane Sawyer'.

The source said: "She wants to do prime-time specials like Diane Sawyer does for ABC.

"This isn’t the last we've seen of Hoda."

As for reports Kotb's "vague" exit was sparked by being asked to take a pay cut from the network, the insider shot down rumors and insisted that wasn't the case.

The source insisted Kotb's sudden exit was not sparked by a pay cut from the network.

They said: "That's not true, they are begging her to stay.

"Plus, Hoda has never cared about money. She’s not flashy."

Previous reports alleged Kotb demanded an $8million pay increase – and alleged she helped "save" the show after disgraced former colleague Matt Lauer's sex scandal in 2017.

A second source claimed Kotb wanted a better work-life balance as she raises her two young daughters.

Meanwhile, another insider close to the network claimed bosses have been working to convince Kotb stay remain on full-time at Today, but she "just didn't want to do it".

The source said: "Hoda feels at 60-years-old, morning TV is a young person's game", adding the early wake-up call time "messes up your whole life".

While sharing how the structure of hosting morning TV impacted Kotb's lifestyle, the insider claimed she also wants to focus on spending time with her two daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, whom she adopted with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

A source revealed by the time Kotb wraps at the studio and her two young daughters get home from school, she's "completely wiped".

They additionally noted when Hope was hospitalized in February 2023, "everything changed for (Kotb) with her views on work".

Kotb's decision was said to rest on her wanting to find a better work-life balance as she raises her daughters, which at the moment does not mesh well with morning TV because "your whole life revolves around it".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

