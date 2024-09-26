REVEALED: Real Reasons Behind Hoda Kotb's Shocking 'Today' Exit — Man-Hungry Loneliness and $8Million Contract War!
A silent battle of loneliness and contact disagreements has been brewing long before Hoda Kotb made her shocking announcement she was leaving the Today show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders claims about the longtime morning show host being shunned from co-stars as she demanded a salary raise.
Kotb, 60, was said to be feeling like a third-wheel on the show as her personal life struggled since splitting from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman in 2022.
Insiders claimed Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie's close relationship outside the studio made Kotb feel like an outsider – especially as the colleagues enjoyed double dates without her.
Jenna, 42, and husband Henry Chase Hager, 46, looked smitten as they sat beside Guthrie, 52, and her better half, Michael Feldman, 55, at the U.S. Open tennis championship in New York on September 7.
While Kotb has been rumored to be feeling lonely as her dating life stalls, sources claimed her colleagues simply “don’t care” – and purposefully didn’t extend an invite!
A Source said: “They find it awkward to drag her around with them as a fifth wheel because she doesn't fit in their clique.”
They added Guthrie and Jenna did set up a “ladies' only date” for the following day, though it was said to be out of “pity”.
The insider added: “Savannah and Jenna feel sorry for Hoda and let her join them sometimes, but they treat it like a duty, and almost never seem to include her if their husbands are coming.”
Another source claimed Kotb's “so man-hungry it's embarrassing to be around, and that’s the main reason” she was outcast from the "clique".
The source said: “It’s because she's so obsessed with finding a husband she’s just no fun to have around.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kotb was so serious about finding love again she spent a fortune on a celebrity matchmaker as she felt "it's time to raise the bar" and get serious about finding a new man.
Insiders told us: "She wants results and wants them now. So she's going all out to boost her chances by getting a premier matchmaker — only the best will work for her!"
Meanwhile, Kotb's lackluster love life hasn't been the only thorn in her side. The Today host was deep in negotiations with NBC for more cash as she claimed she saved the show from disaster following Matt Lauer's 2017 sex scandal.
A source revealed: "Hoda is negotiating a contract extension, and she wants her pay at least doubled."
As of December 2023, the mother-of-two was making $8million. Though the figure was mouth-watering, it paled in comparison to her former disgraced colleague's salary. Before he was sacked over the sex scandal, Lauer made $25million.
The insider added: "She feels she can strike a blow for not only her own pocketbook, but for women everywhere who are paid peanuts compared to their male colleagues for doing the same job.
Another source noted a salary increase for Kotb was only fair as her workload has become "increasingly demanding and stressful" since she helms the first two hours of Today and the fourth hour with Jenna.
They added: "It's like she should get two paychecks for doing that. Honestly, NBC has Hoda on the cheap.
"The network is scared of losing her, so as much as they want to play hardball, Hoda should be able to get at least close to what she wants, which is a deal in the $20 million-a-year range!"
