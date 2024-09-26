Fresh Secret Service Shame: Agent 'Drunkenly Sexually Assaulted Kamala Harris Staffer in Hotel Room Before Blacking Out'
An "inebriated" Secret Service agent has been accused of sexually assaulting a staffer working for Kamala Harris.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the incident allegedly took place in Green Bay last week during a security strategy meeting for the vice president's campaign event in Wisconsin, which ultimately did not take place.
The agent and several of Harris' staffers were socializing together at a local restaurant before the group retreated to the victim's hotel room – which is where the alleged assault took place.
It's been claimed the agent forced himself on the female staffer and groped her in the process. It was also reportedly witnessed by other members of the group.
According to a source, the agent was so inebriated he was kicked out of his hotel room by co-workers and passed out in the hallway, where photos were taken of him.
The accused was summoned to agency headquarters in Washington, D.C. where investigators are now conducting a disciplinary hearing.
They have also been placed on administrative leave.
A Secret Service spokesman said: "The U.S. Secret Service Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating a misconduct allegation involving an employee.
"The Secret Service holds its personnel to the highest standards. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."
A spokesperson for Harris told Real Clear Politics: "The Office of the Vice President takes the safety of staff seriously.
"We have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct. Senior OVP officials were alerted by the USSS about an incident involving an agent and informed that USSS initiated an investigation. The Office of the Vice President will not be releasing further information."
The alleged assault piles further unwanted attention on the Secret Service, who have faced criticism for the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13 during a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania.
The former president's ear was struck by a bullet, one rally attendee was killed and two other attendees were wounded when a gunman – who was able to climb up to a roof overlooking the rally site – fired at Trump before being killed by a Secret Service sniper.
On Wednesday, a report issued by the Senate Homeland Security Committee and its Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found the Secret Service's advance personnel roles and responsibilities for Trump's rally "were unclear and lacked accountability".
It also found the Secret Service "failed to sufficiently coordinate with state and local law enforcement."
The report found the Secret Service personnel who were questioned by the committee staff for the report also "deflected blame" for the near killing of the Republican presidential nominee.
