Fresh Secret Service Shame: Agent 'Drunkenly Sexually Assaulted Kamala Harris Staffer in Hotel Room Before Blacking Out'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the incident allegedly took place in Green Bay last week during a security strategy meeting for the vice president's campaign event in Wisconsin, which ultimately did not take place.

An "inebriated" Secret Service agent has been accused of sexually assaulting a staffer working for Kamala Harris .

The agent and several of Harris' staffers were socializing together at a local restaurant before the group retreated to the victim's hotel room – which is where the alleged assault took place.

It's been claimed the agent forced himself on the female staffer and groped her in the process. It was also reportedly witnessed by other members of the group.