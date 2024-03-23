'RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Settles Dispute Over Alleged Debt to Celebrity Closet Organizer After Paying $13k

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley settled a debt after being sued by a closet organizer. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a woman named Emma Josephson Carter and her company, It’s a Lifestyle, filed a lawsuit against the Bravo star last month, claiming Dorit owed her $8,556.15 for reorganizing her closet — but like any situation, there are two sides to every story.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Carter touts herself as a "lifestyle organizer" who specializes in working with estate managers, influencers, and celebrities to assist in accomplishing "their organizational goals." The company said it helps clients "reclaim their living and office spaces ... to fit exactly what they need." In the lawsuit, Carter claimed, “[Kemsley] hired my services on more than one occasion. I have a signed contract agreeing to my services and terms of payment. She has not paid her invoices totaling the above amount for over 10 months. I’ve reached out to her, her assistant, and her accountant several times. All parties are aware and have acknowledged outstanding payments, but no payment has been made.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Carter explained, “I charge my clients by the day/hour. [Kemsley] was billed for time spent on-site and any materials purchased for her project. I have since added late fees as per our signed contract agreement. I have attached the invoices for reference, including the final invoice with both overdue amounts and late fees.” A hearing was held earlier today and Carter informed the court that Dorit sent "money via a wire transfer late last night" and she was waiting for it to clear. When contacted by RadarOnline.com, Dorit told us she had paid the invoice despite disputing the amount. She said that she had already paid Carter $13k for the "first phase" of her work before the closet organizer insisted on moving to the next phase without Kemsley — something the Bravolebrity initially had reservations about.

Article continues below advertisement

She told us, "I paid the hefty sum of 13k for 'phase one,' which at the time [I] was even surprised by how much I was charged to simply get to a place where I could then go in and see what I wanted to keep and what I wanted to get rid of." "I knew there was nothing more Emma could do without me being there but Emma was insisting there was, so I assumed I would have been pleasantly surprised. I never suspected that the money I paid for the work that had been done would be for naught as all the initial work that was done had been undone in phase 2," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

"To top that off I was not given any offer to make things right despite her being told immediately that I was very unhappy by what has transpired. She simply apologized and said moving forward there would be more clarity. That did not feel right or just and I had felt tired of being taken advantage of and refused to pay the invoices without some sort of compensation or compromise," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: bravo

Article continues below advertisement

The Bravo star told us her assistant made it clear to Carter that Dorit was not happy with how the closet was left after she received two invoices totaling $6,500. Dorit said it was "unmanageable" and in worse condition than when they started. Dorit shared with RadarOnline.com that she reached out directly to Carter to work out a compromise after telling her she wasn't happy with her new closet, but, claimed, the "lifestyle organizer" wasn't willing to budge. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Because time had passed as the ladies corresponded, Carter tacked on an additional $2k in late fees, bringing the total allegedly owed to $8,556.15 — the amount she sued Dorit for. In addition, Dorit denied the claim she and her team acknowledged a debt was owed to Carter. She said she contested the invoices immediately. "Suggesting all parties are aware and acknowledged is also not true. I have contested the invoices from the beginning and made several attempts to reach a compromise, none of which were successful. It was as simple as pay these invoices whether you are satisfied or not and also pay this insane 2K late fee charge or I will take you to court and make this public," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Dorit told RadarOnline.com she decided to pay Carter because it wasn't worth going to court over. She also shared that she feels taken advantage of, adding the situation was "frustrating," especially because she wanted to work out a solution with Carter. In the end, it was an expensive lesson learned — but Dorit is ready to move forward, and will be organizing her own closet, at least for now.

Powered by RedCircle