'You Don't Belong in This Town': 20-Foot Neon Sign Outside Morgan Wallen's Bar Denied by Nashville City Council After Arrest
Morgan Wallen is opening a bar in downtown Nashville this weekend, but plans to build a 20-foot neon sign outside the establishment bearing the controversial country star's name have officially been shot down, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Metro Nashville city council, whose approval is needed to construct any sign over a public right of way, voted 30-3 to deny the installation of the large glowing advertisement for Wallen's new This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen.
“We want to make sure that Nashville was a supportive place for everyone, so I don't want to see a billboard with the name of a person who’s throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs, using the N-word, so I’m voting no," stated council member at large Delishia Porterfield, per WSMV.
"I rise to oppose this," council member Jordan Huffman seconded. "Number 1 — Mr. Wallen is an East Tennessean — he gives all of us a bad name. His comments are hateful, his comments are harmful, and you don’t belong in this town, as far as I’m concerned. I’m tired of this city bending over to just, make anybody happy that makes a comment that they want to. We continue to go down this road. I encourage my colleagues to vote against this."
Even the sponsor of the resolution, Jacob Kupin of District 19, admitted to having reservations. "It struck me that we’re putting up a sign with someone’s name on it that hasn’t been a good actor downtown," he explained. "I decided to move approval for this because I do support the efforts to move this bar forward...the restaurant group that’s managing this facility, TC Restaurant Group, has been really a good partner in everything going on downtown."
- Morgan Wallen's Lawyer Asks Court to Waive Country Star's Appearance at Hearing Over Chair-Throwing Arrest
- Country Singer Morgan Wallen Plans to Attend Felony Arrest Hearing in Person, Says Lawyer
- Morgan Wallen Not Required to Attend Court Hearing After Hurling Chair From Sixth-Story Nashville Rooftop
Wallen is no stranger to controversy. In May 2020, The Tennessean reports, the singer was arrested by Nashville police on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct after being kicked out of Kid Rock's Big A-- Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse for "kicking glass items" and verbally fighting with passersby.
He then sparked a massive backlash in 2021 when he was caught on video saying the N-word after a drunken night out with several friends, prompting several radio stations to stop playing his music. Wallen apologized for the incident and donated $300,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wallen was arrested just last month for throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church's Nashville bar and almost hitting two police officers. He has been slapped with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and is set to appear in court in August.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
This isn't the first time that Nashville's city council has had to deliberate over a 20-foot neon sign for a bar owned by a controversial country music artist.
In January 2019, the council voted 27-3 to approve a sign featuring a guitar with a base shaped like a woman's buttocks for Kid Rock's Big A-- Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse, with some members worrying that a rejection could open them up to a First Amendment challenge.
"This one I feel crosses the line between good taste, family-friendliness, and I think what we would like Nashville to portray to people who come to visit us," then-Council member Kathleen Murphy said at the time.