'You Don't Belong in This Town': 20-Foot Neon Sign Outside Morgan Wallen's Bar Denied by Nashville City Council After Arrest

“We want to make sure that Nashville was a supportive place for everyone, so I don't want to see a billboard with the name of a person who’s throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs, using the N-word, so I’m voting no," stated council member at large Delishia Porterfield, per WSMV.

"I rise to oppose this," council member Jordan Huffman seconded. "Number 1 — Mr. Wallen is an East Tennessean — he gives all of us a bad name. His comments are hateful, his comments are harmful, and you don’t belong in this town, as far as I’m concerned. I’m tired of this city bending over to just, make anybody happy that makes a comment that they want to. We continue to go down this road. I encourage my colleagues to vote against this."

Even the sponsor of the resolution, Jacob Kupin of District 19, admitted to having reservations. "It struck me that we’re putting up a sign with someone’s name on it that hasn’t been a good actor downtown," he explained. "I decided to move approval for this because I do support the efforts to move this bar forward...the restaurant group that’s managing this facility, TC Restaurant Group, has been really a good partner in everything going on downtown."