Garth Brooks Rape Case 'Set to Explode': 'Jane Roe' Sex Assault Accuser Rages Country Star Is 'Desperate' to Stop 'Millions of Fans Learning Horrors'
Garth Brooks' accuser claims he is on a desperate mission to keep his fans from learning about the alleged "horrors" of his sexual assault case.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the complaint filed against the country icon, 62, by a "junior female employee" – who is referred to in the lawsuit only as Jane Roe – declares the singer is hell-bent on keeping the full allegations against him secret.
A sensational claim in Roe's court paperwork states: "Brooks is desperate to prevent his millions of fans from learning about the horrific things he has said and done to a junior female employee who did nothing to deserve such treatment.
"But our legal system is not in place to allow wealthy wrongdoers the ability to run workarounds on sexual assault victims who attempt to hold perpetrators accountable."
The complaint continues: "The Abusive Mississippi Action by Brooks is a blatant attempt to further control and bully his sexual assault victim by utilizing his multi-millionaire resources to game the legal system. While pretending to be in discussions with Ms. Roe to resolve her legal claims against him."
The "action by Brooks" referred to in the complaint was his attempt to stop the so-called "fabricated lawsuit" weeks before it was filed.
Under the cloak of "John Doe", Brooks went to federal court in Mississippi in September to try and stop the allegations from coming forward because they would cause "substantial, irreparable damage" to his reputation and livelihood.
On October 3, the makeup artist filed a lawsuit against Brooks in the California Supreme Court in Los Angeles County.
In the complaint, Roe purported Brooks raped her, groped her, made sexually unwanted remarks, undressed in her presence, and sent her sexually explicit text messages throughout 2019.
The plaintiff claimed the country icon brought her with him to Los Angeles for a Grammy event and only got one hotel suite for both of them. Her request for her own room was allegedly denied.
According to the lawsuit, Brooks allegedly accosted her in the doorway nude, hauled her into another room, dangled her upside down by the ankles, and raped her.
Roe, who started working with Brooks' wife Trisha Yearwood in 1999 and the If Tomorrow Never Comes singer in 2017, claimed the singer repeatedly made comments about having a "threesome" with himself and Yearwood.
She also alleged Yearwood, 60, overheard the explicit comment "on at least one occasion".
Roe said she stopped working for Brooks and moved to Mississippi around May 2021.
Brooks has denied the allegations and even took the stage for his Las Vegas residency days after the lawsuit was filed.
He said in a statement: "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars.
"It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of – ugly acts no human should ever do to another."
His statement continued: "We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.
"I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."
Roe's lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor responded to Brooks' blackmail allegations, saying: "I cannot get into settlement discussions, but the suggestion made by Brooks that he was unwilling to pay millions is simply not true.
"It seems as though Sean Combs and Garth Brooks are using the same public relations team by attacking legitimate victims. We are very confident in our case and over time the public will see his true character rather than his highly curated persona."
Yearwood has yet to comment on the situation, but the couple did sell their $3.3million home hours before Roe's lawsuit was filed.
