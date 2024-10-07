Garth Brooks Rape Case 'Set to Explode': 'Jane Roe' Sex Assault Accuser Rages Country Star is 'Desperate' to Stop 'Millions of Fans Learning Horrors'

Garth Brooks' accuser claims he is on a desperate mission to keep his fans from learning about the alleged "horrors" of his sexual assault case.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the complaint filed against the country icon, 62, by a "junior female employee" – who is referred to in the lawsuit only as Jane Roe – declares the singer is hell-bent on keeping the full allegations against him secret.

A sensational claim in Roe's court paperwork states: "Brooks is desperate to prevent his millions of fans from learning about the horrific things he has said and done to a junior female employee who did nothing to deserve such treatment.

"But our legal system is not in place to allow wealthy wrongdoers the ability to run workarounds on sexual assault victims who attempt to hold perpetrators accountable."