Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood 'Heard Garth Brooks Request Threesome' With Make-Up Artist Accusing Country Titan of Sexual Assault and Battery

Photo of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Source: MEGA

Trisha Yearwood allegedly heard Garth Brooks talk about having a "threesome" with his accuser.

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Garth Brook's wife Trisha Yearwood had allegedly heard her husband request a "threesome" with the woman who is suing the country music singer for rape.

RadarOnline.com can reveal new details surrounding a hair and makeup artist's sexual assault lawsuit against the Grammy-winning artist.

trisha yearwood garth brooks request threesome sexual assault battery
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks is accused of sexual assault and battery.

According to the lawsuit filed by the plaintiff, known as "Jane Roe", Brooks, 62, frequently had "sexually charged conversations" about having a threesome with Doe and Yearwood.

The suit read: "Ms. Roe believes Brooks' wife overheard on at least one occasion."

Roe had allegedly worked for Yearwood since 1999, and was worried Brooks' wife would hear things he was saying and be upset with her – even though, as the suit claimed, "such behavior was initiated by Brooks".

trisha yearwood garth brooks request threesome sexual assault battery
Source: MEGA

The plaintiff was worried Yearwood would be angry at her.

Roe claimed the country icon brought her with him to Los Angeles for a Grammy event and only had one hotel suite for both of them. When she asked for a separate accommodation, he allegedly would not provide one.

According to the lawsuit, Brooks allegedly accosted her in the doorway nude, hauled her into another room, dangled her upside down by the ankles and raped her.

trisha yearwood garth brooks request threesome sexual assault battery
Source: MEGA

Brooks denied the allegations against him.

The disturbing details outlined in the lawsuit paint a grim picture of the events that allegedly transpired between the woman and Brooks – including an alleged incident at his home where he allegedly exposed himself.

Doe also claimed Brooks frequently made inappropriate remarks, sent explicit messages and pressured her into compromising situations.

trisha yearwood garth brooks request threesome sexual assault battery
Source: MEGA

Brooks allegedly shared a hotel room with the plaintiff in LA.

Brooks initially denied the accuser's claims in an anonymous complaint filed in Mississippi last month.

The filing read: "Defendant's allegations are not true.

"Defendant is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff's well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to 'publicly file' her fabricated lawsuit."

It continued: "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.

"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of – ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

