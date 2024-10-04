Trisha Yearwood 'Heard Garth Brooks Request Threesome' With Make-Up Artist Accusing Country Titan of Sexual Assault and Battery

According to the lawsuit filed by the plaintiff, known as "Jane Roe", Brooks, 62, frequently had "sexually charged conversations" about having a threesome with Doe and Yearwood.

The suit read: "Ms. Roe believes Brooks' wife overheard on at least one occasion."

Roe had allegedly worked for Yearwood since 1999, and was worried Brooks' wife would hear things he was saying and be upset with her – even though, as the suit claimed, "such behavior was initiated by Brooks".