Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Diddy

Ashton Kutcher 'Petrified' Diddy 'Will Lie About Him and His Ex-Celebrity Pals to Get Out of Jail'

Ashton Kutcher ‘Petrified’ Diddy ‘Will Lie About Him and His Ex-Celebrity Pals to Get Out of Jail’
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher fears Diddy will make up false accusations about him to avoid jail.

By:

Oct. 1 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ashton Kutcher fears Sean 'Diddy' Combs will lie to authorities about him so the rapper can avoid jail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hollywood actor, 46, was once close friends with the music mogul, 54, even attending one for his infamous X-rated parties at the height of their bromance.

Article continues below advertisement
ashton kutcher petrified diddy will lie about him and his ex celebrity pals to get out of jail
Source: MEGA

Kutcher is concerned Diddy will drag him into his sex scandal.

But now Diddy's awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, Kutcher is keen to distance himself but is "terrified" he may get dragged into the scandal – believing his former pal "will say anything, do anything or turn on anyone" to get out of jail.

Article continues below advertisement
ashton kutcher petrified diddy will lie about him and his ex celebrity pals to get out of jail

Kutcher has attempted to distance himself from Diddy amid rapper's alleged sex crimes.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider told DailyMail.com: "Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened.

"He feels lied to, betrayed, taken for granted and manipulated."

The source continued: "He feels the same way about Danny Masterson. He now trusts no one except for his wife Mila (Kunis).

"He is going to keep his circle to his family."

Article continues below advertisement
ashton kutcher petrified diddy will lie about him and his ex celebrity pals to get out of jail white prty demi moore

Kutcher with then wife Demi Moore alongside Diddy.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in October 2023, Kutcher and Kunis, 40, came under fire after sharing letters of support for their former That 70's Show co-star Masterson, in which they pleaded for the judge to show leniency to the actor before he was sentenced to 30 years.

Following the backlash, the couple - who got married in 2015 and share two children – posted an apology video and Kutcher stepped down as chair of his anti-child sex abuse organization.

Article continues below advertisement
ashton kutcher petrified diddy will lie about him and his ex celebrity pals to get out of jail

The pair's bromance was well known in showbiz circles.

MORE ON:
Diddy

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Having managed to escape the Masterson scandal with his reputation intact, Kutcher now fears another brand-bashing exercise should Diddy – who got to know the actor via his TV prank show Punk'd – attempt to bring him down during his trial.

The source added: "Ashton does have fears about how this investigation will play out.

"He feels Diddy would have no problem lying to authorities and tossing out some of his famous friend's names if it meant it could get him out of jail."

Article continues below advertisement
ashton kutcher petrified diddy will lie about him and his ex celebrity pals to get out of jail
Source: MEGA

Diddy and Kutcher were regularly seen together at A-list bashes.

Article continues below advertisement

The source continued: "Diddy could say anything, do anything or turn on anyone at this point.

"Everyone who is close to Diddy fears the possibility of Diddy making up false allegations to clear his own name."

It was previously revealed that Kutcher was expecting a subpoena when Diddy's houses were raided earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Former co-star Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider explained: "He does not want to get involved in this, but knows that his association means he already is.

"If he gets contacted by the authorities, he will be fully cooperative as he has nothing to hide.

"Ashton knows that he dug himself a hole with this one but never in a million years did he believe that Diddy was truly doing these horrible things."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kunis realized Diddy was a "monster" after seeing video of rapper assaulting then girlfriend Cassie Venture in hotel lobby.

Article continues below advertisement

Insisting that Kutcher had never attended one of Diddy’s "freak off" sessions, the insider claimed that the final straw in their friendship was the video of the rapper dragging his then girlfriend Cassie Ventura across a hotel lobby.

They added: "They had a genuine friendship but when Ashton and Mila saw the video of Cassie, they realized that he was a monster and not someone they want in their life."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.