Ashton Kutcher 'Petrified' Diddy 'Will Lie About Him and His Ex-Celebrity Pals to Get Out of Jail'
Ashton Kutcher fears Sean 'Diddy' Combs will lie to authorities about him so the rapper can avoid jail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood actor, 46, was once close friends with the music mogul, 54, even attending one for his infamous X-rated parties at the height of their bromance.
But now Diddy's awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, Kutcher is keen to distance himself but is "terrified" he may get dragged into the scandal – believing his former pal "will say anything, do anything or turn on anyone" to get out of jail.
An insider told DailyMail.com: "Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened.
"He feels lied to, betrayed, taken for granted and manipulated."
The source continued: "He feels the same way about Danny Masterson. He now trusts no one except for his wife Mila (Kunis).
"He is going to keep his circle to his family."
Back in October 2023, Kutcher and Kunis, 40, came under fire after sharing letters of support for their former That 70's Show co-star Masterson, in which they pleaded for the judge to show leniency to the actor before he was sentenced to 30 years.
Following the backlash, the couple - who got married in 2015 and share two children – posted an apology video and Kutcher stepped down as chair of his anti-child sex abuse organization.
Having managed to escape the Masterson scandal with his reputation intact, Kutcher now fears another brand-bashing exercise should Diddy – who got to know the actor via his TV prank show Punk'd – attempt to bring him down during his trial.
The source added: "Ashton does have fears about how this investigation will play out.
"He feels Diddy would have no problem lying to authorities and tossing out some of his famous friend's names if it meant it could get him out of jail."
The source continued: "Diddy could say anything, do anything or turn on anyone at this point.
"Everyone who is close to Diddy fears the possibility of Diddy making up false allegations to clear his own name."
It was previously revealed that Kutcher was expecting a subpoena when Diddy's houses were raided earlier this year.
An insider explained: "He does not want to get involved in this, but knows that his association means he already is.
"If he gets contacted by the authorities, he will be fully cooperative as he has nothing to hide.
"Ashton knows that he dug himself a hole with this one but never in a million years did he believe that Diddy was truly doing these horrible things."
Insisting that Kutcher had never attended one of Diddy’s "freak off" sessions, the insider claimed that the final straw in their friendship was the video of the rapper dragging his then girlfriend Cassie Ventura across a hotel lobby.
They added: "They had a genuine friendship but when Ashton and Mila saw the video of Cassie, they realized that he was a monster and not someone they want in their life."
