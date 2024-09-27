Diddy Facing Claims He Targeted UNDERAGE Girls at Infamous 'Freak Offs' With Drugs and Candy: Singer Claims She Was 16 When He Chased Her Amid Wild Orgy

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper, 54, is facing further scrutiny over the age of the partygoers he allegedly forced into performing at the X-rated bashes , prompting comparisons to pedophile singer R Kelly who is serving 20 years in prison for child sex crimes.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly targeted underage girls to attend his "freak off" parties and lured them with "drugs and candy", it has been claimed.

She also claimed the rapper chased her when she tried to leave a party he held at a Toronto hotel in the late 1990s.

A singer, who goes by the stage name of Good Fridae, claimed she attended a " freak off" party when she was just 16 years old and alleged Diddy offered drugs, food, drinks and candy to lure in young women.

"I wanted to leave the party to find my friend, and because I felt very uncomfortable, with all these old men trying to touch me and get me to do things with them."

"He stood in front of the main door and he grabbed my shoulders and he's like, 'You're not going anywhere.

Speaking to the U.S Sun , Fridae said: "I went to go out of the main door and (the security guard) stopped me.

She continued: "I almost had a panic attack when I saw Diddy coming from the 'freak-off' room, obviously his security told him and I ran to press the elevator button, hoping it would come so I wouldn't have to run down 20 plus flights of emergency exit stairs.

"He was kind of running towards me. This look on his face really terrified me, it's hard to explain but I'm sure many others can explain that look of... like I was in trouble for leaving.

"It was just horrible, I was just praying that the elevator would come and I didn't have to talk to him."