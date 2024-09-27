Diddy Facing Claims He Targeted UNDERAGE Girls at Infamous 'Freak Offs' With Drugs and Candy: Singer Claims She Was 16 When He Chased Her Amid Wild Orgy
Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly targeted underage girls to attend his "freak off" parties and lured them with "drugs and candy", it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper, 54, is facing further scrutiny over the age of the partygoers he allegedly forced into performing at the X-rated bashes, prompting comparisons to pedophile singer R Kelly who is serving 20 years in prison for child sex crimes.
A singer, who goes by the stage name of Good Fridae, claimed she attended a "freak off" party when she was just 16 years old and alleged Diddy offered drugs, food, drinks and candy to lure in young women.
She also claimed the rapper chased her when she tried to leave a party he held at a Toronto hotel in the late 1990s.
Speaking to the U.S Sun, Fridae said: "I went to go out of the main door and (the security guard) stopped me.
"He stood in front of the main door and he grabbed my shoulders and he's like, 'You're not going anywhere.
"I wanted to leave the party to find my friend, and because I felt very uncomfortable, with all these old men trying to touch me and get me to do things with them."
She continued: "I almost had a panic attack when I saw Diddy coming from the 'freak-off' room, obviously his security told him and I ran to press the elevator button, hoping it would come so I wouldn't have to run down 20 plus flights of emergency exit stairs.
"He was kind of running towards me. This look on his face really terrified me, it's hard to explain but I'm sure many others can explain that look of... like I was in trouble for leaving.
"It was just horrible, I was just praying that the elevator would come and I didn't have to talk to him."
Fridae claimed she met Diddy, previously known as Puff Daddy, when she was part of a girl group who sang for the rapper at a record signing.
He later invited her to a five-star hotel for an after-party, she said, claiming: "I told him we were only 16, he said 'Oh it's okay, I don't check IDs at my parties.'"
Fridae admitted she felt unsure over whether to attend but after being convinced by a friend, they decided to go and were later ushered into the bash by security guards.
Explaining what the party was like, she said: "There were finger foods, candy, drugs, and drinks. None of which I touched in case there was something in them.
"I immediately felt like a piece of meat and very uncomfortable, Puffy was nowhere to be found, men swarmed us offering us money, drugs, record deals etc.
"I declined all the offers and tried to be around more women."
After losing her friend at the party, Fridae went to look for her and was banned from entering another room where the more debauched antics were going down, she claimed.
Fridae added: "I tried to open it and a security guard immediately came in to ask what I was doing and informed me that I wasn't allowed to go in that room, until I was invited by Puffy to the 'other party'. That's what the security called 'freak offs', 'the other party.'”
Diddy has faced previous claims he exploited underage girls at his parties, namely in a lawsuit filed by his old foe Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones last March, which accused the rapper of regularly partying with sex workers and "underage girls".
He also claimed Diddy would make attendees of his parties sign nondisclosure agreements.
Jones accused the musician of threatening and forcing minors into "commercial sex acts".
